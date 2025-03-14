Over a dozen pairs featuring some of our favourite characters.



As the days become warmer in Japan, it’ll soon be time to kick off our cosy socks and transition into lighter wear, and when that happens we’ll be slipping into a pair of Studio Ghibli socks, thanks to a huge new collection from Donguri Kyowakoku, the studio’s affiliated retail chain.

▼ The collection begins with a pair of Kiki’s Delivery Service Cable Pattern Socks, priced at 1,980 yen (US$13.42).

Japanese shoe and sock sizes are measured in centimetres, and this pair is available in 23-25 centimetre (9.06-9.84 inch) and 25-27 centimetre sizes.

▼ The next pair, called Spirited Away Neon All-over Socks (1,980 yen) is also available in the above two sizes.

▼ This gorgeous design is inspired by the mysterious restaurant area seen in Spirited Away.

Next up, we have a series of Waffle Crew socks, available in the 23-25 centimetre size only, priced at 660 yen each.

▼ San from Princess Mononoke

▼ Howl from Howl’s Moving Castle

▼ Yubaba from Spirited Away

▼ Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service

▼ Mei from My Neighbour Totoro

Next is a series of Crew Length Partial Bouclé socks, also in a 23-25 centimetre size only, priced at 660 yen each.

▼ Calcifer from Howl’s Moving Castle

▼ Boh Mouse from Spirited Away

▼ Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service

▼ Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro

▼ Finally, we have the 13-Centimetre Long series, which refers to the height of the sock up the leg.

▼ These socks are only available in a 23-25 centimetre size, and are priced at 660 yen each.

▼ Princess Mononoke

▼ Howl’s Moving Castle

▼ Spirited Away

▼ Kiki’s Delivery Service

▼ My Neighbour Totoro

With well over a dozen socks to choose from, there’s one to suit every fan, and just about every foot. Plus, if you purchase more than one pair, or if you own some of the socks from last year’s bumper collection, you can play mix-and-match with the designs, creating crossover worlds with characters from different movies. Because the only thing better than stepping out with one Ghibli character on your toes is having two in your step!

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!