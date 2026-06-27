We find out if these limited-edition treats really taste like the fruits that inspired them.

Krispy Kreme Japan is going fruity this summer, with not one, not two but three delicious creations designed to satisfy our sweet cravings. On the menu from 24 June, we were able to pop by for a taste of all three, to find out if they really taste as good as they look.

▼ The three new doughnuts take their inspiration from watermelon, peach and pineapple.

Each doughnut has a brilliant, glossy fruit glaze that makes them look so fresh and juicy you’ll want to bite right into them. The one that looks most similar to a fresh fruit is the Juicy Watermelon, which is priced at 356 yen (US$2.45) for takeout and 363 yen for eat-in.

The glossy red finish is made with a fruit glaze containing watermelon juice, raising our expectations for the flavour to be as good its looks. The playful touches are especially cute, with chocolate chips used for the “seeds” and a green coating recreating the rind.

When we took a bite, we were immediately surprised by the aroma, which was just like a real watermelon. The authenticity transferred to the taste buds in flavour soon afterwards, and it was so spot-on that every bite could’ve fooled us into thinking we were biting into a slice of the fruit. The delicious dough provided depth to the watermelon, allowing the flavour to linger longer before leaving with a clean finish.

▼ Next up, the Juicy Peach (356 yen takeout; 363 yen eat-in).

Like the watermelon, this too is finished with a fruit glaze containing peach juice. The decorative green leaf helps to enhance the peach-inspired look, and biting into it revealed a sweet-and-tangy flavour reminiscent of a fruity sweet.

▼ Finally, we have the Pineapple Cream (378 yen for takeout; 385 yen for eat-in)

This playful-looking doughnut looks like a pineapple emoji that’s leapt straight off the screen and into real life. As the name suggests, this one is filled with plenty of cream, and the flavour is undeniably tropical, so for us, it was the most summery of the three. It’s also the one with a significantly shorter sales period, as it’ll only be on the menu until 14 July, while the watermelon and peach will be available until 20 August.

Whichever one you try, Krispy Kreme recommends chilling them in the fridge before eating. We actually did that with another batch when we got home, and we were surprised to find that they did seem even more deliciously fruit-like, as the fruit glaze firms up slightly, intensifying the flavours. It’s a very sweet way to enjoy the refreshing taste of fruit this summer, and next time we pop by to try them, we might not be able to resist picking up a peach drink from Starbucks to amp up the fruity refreshment.

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