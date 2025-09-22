Yearly Plate is filled with gorgeous anime details.

Every year, Studio Ghibli releases a special limited-edition “Yearly Plate” featuring characters from My Neighbour Totoro. Produced in collaboration with Noritake, a Nagoya-based fine ceramics company founded in 1904, the details differ every year, and for the 2026 version, we have a beautiful forest scene filled with pink, blue and purple watercolours.

The plate features Totoro front-and-centre, with a clover in his claw and a flower plopped on his head.

Joining Totoro for this forest foray is sisters Mei and Satsuki, with Mei cheekily reaching for a couple of Soot Sprites.

On the other side is the Catbus, captured mid-pounce with a gleeful grin on its face.

The scene is complete with a gorgeous array of flowers and a scatterring of butterflies.

If you look closely, you’ll be able to find a blue Medium Totoro hiding within the petals.

The beauty continues on the underside of the plate, with more floral details, along with some Totoros, Soot Sprites, and and Mei clutching a white Small Totoro.

▼ Who knew the Small Totoro had bird-like feet?

The 2026 Yearly Plate comes in a beautiful box which is ideal for gift-giving and storing.

Available to preorder from the Donguri Kyowakoku online store from 19 September, the Yearly Plate retails for 8,800 yen (US$59.52) and is scheduled to ship mid-November. The decorative plate is a beautiful way to add some Ghibli beauty to your home, and it’ll look extra fancy beside the Yearly Plate for 2025.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

