30 years after the releases of Pokémon Red, Green, and Blue, travelers in Japan can ride on the Red, Green, and Blue Pokémon Jets.

As Pokémon level up, their stats increase and they learn new attacks and techniques. However, their Type won’t change unless they evolve into a different species. So, for example, while a weak Bulbasaur can become a stronger Bulbasaur, there’s no way for it to become a Flying-type Bulbasaur.

At least, there aren’t any Flying Bulbasaurs within the Pokémon video games and anime. Here in the real world, though? We’ve got flying Bulbasaurs, flying Squirtles, and a whole lot of other ordinarily non-airborne Pocket Monsters that’ll be taking to the skies, thanks to ANA/All Nippon Airways.

ANA has unveiled the designs for three different Pokémon Jets. Called Pokémon Jet Red, Green, and Blue, their designations match the titles of the first three Pokémon video games for the Gameboy, and are meant as a salute to the Pokémon franchise’s 30th anniversary, which it’s celebrating this year.

Mirroring the three games’ release order in Japan, the Pokémon Jet Red will be the first to fly, and features all 10 Fire-type starter Pokémon. Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Tepig, Fennekin, Litten, Scorbunny, and Fuecoco are here, and so is Pombon, who won’t be making its in-game debut until Pokémon Winds and Waves releases on the Switch 2 sometime next year.

▼ Pikachu, of course, is also along for the ride on each of the Pokémon Jets.

In addition to being represented in the plane’s exterior graphics, all those Poké-pals will be waiting inside too, in the forms of special cup and napkin designs for the in-flight drink service and illustrated seat headrest covers.

The Pokémon Jet Red’s first flight will be on July 29, on a route between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and Fukuoka Airport. Depending on exact date, the plane will also be flying between Haneda and New Chitose (Sapporo), Hakodate, Itami (Osaka), Takamatsu, Matsuyama, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Naha, Miyako, Ishigaki, as well as between Itami and New Chitose, Naha, Miyako, and Ishigaki.

▼ Routes along which the Pokémon Jet Red will fly

Meanwhile, the Pokémon Jet Green, which will be starting its flights sometime after the Red jet, is for the Grass-type starters: Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Treecko, Turtwig, Snivy, Chespin, Rowlet, Grookey, Sprigatito, and Browt.

And finally, the Pokémon Jet Blue, with Water-types Squirtle, Totodile, Mudkip, Piplup, Oshawott, Froakie, Popplio, Sobble, Quaxly, and Gecqua, will start carrying passengers in December.

ANA also says that Pokémon BGM music will be played inside the Pokémon Jets (likely as a welcome aboard greeting, not constantly through the flight) and passengers will also receive some sort of special themed souvenir to take home.

Exact route information is yet to be announced for the Green and Blue planes, but they will flying domestically within Japan, and with all three Pokémon Jets being different models of aircraft, they might also be headed to different airports from each other.

Source: ANA, Sky Budget

Images: ANA

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