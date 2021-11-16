ANA will also offer Demon Slayer in-flight entertainment and toys.

Following roughly a year-and-a-half break, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV anime resumed last month with the start of its second season. As the most popular anime in Japan these days, fans are happy have Demon Slayer back on the air, and soon it’s going to be in the air too.

Japanese airline ANA has announced a tie-up with the hit franchise, and the biggest part of the partnership, literally, is the Demon Slayer Jet One, an ANA airliner decked out with character artwork of the series’ heroes.

One side of the plane features protagonist Tanjiro, his sister Nezuko, and fellow Demon Slayers Zenitsu and Inosuke, all rendered in their anime-version character designs.

Over on the other side of the fuselage manga-version Tanjiro shows off one of his mystical Water Breathing sword slashes.

The Demon Slayer Jet One will start flying in late January, with its routes yet to be announced. The ANA/Demon Slayer partnership will be getting started even earlier, though. From December 1, economy class passengers on domestic ANA flights will be served beverages in special Demon Slayer cups.

ANA will also be offering special Demon Slayer menko, thick pieces of paper use for playing a traditional Japanese Pog-like game. ANA says that these are “children’s toys,” suggesting that they’ll be given out to young passengers, with a total of 18 possible designs and two menko to a pack.

ANA does ask that you refrain from playing with the menko during the flight, but there are still other forms of in-flight Demon Slayer entertainment to be found. Domestic flights will be offering all 26 episodes of the first season of the Demon Slayer TV anime as part of their in-flight video programming, as well as a selection of music pieces from the anime’s original soundtrack and live orchestra concert in their audio programming.

Here’s hoping that when the Demon Slayer Jet One takes to the sky its route passes by that of the new Pokémon airliner, since that would make for some awesome photos.

Source: ANA via Livedoor News/Oricon News via Hachima Kiko

Images: ANA

