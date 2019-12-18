How does the boss of the beef bowl king eat his gyudon? Like this.

In comparison to the topping and sauce-laden “teriyaki bowls” served at pseudo-Japanese restaurants overseas, authentic gyudon (beef bowls) can seem surprisingly simple. Generally, they’re just strips of stewed beef and sliced onions served over rice, and the purity of the flavors is what keeps fans coming back for more.

However, there are ways that hard-core gyudon enthusiasts customize their eating experiences in Japan. We recently asked Yoshinoya if they had any such recommendations, and the king of gyudon chains gave us an answer that comes straight from the top.

“This is how our company’s current president, Yasutaka Kawamura, eats his beef bowls,” explained Yoshinoya’s PR department in its email to us, and so today we’re passing this insider information on to you.

You’ll need to order:

● One gyudon

● One egg

● One order of oshinko (pickled vegetabeles)

● Miso soup (optional)

You’ll also need to use these two Japanese phrases when ordering

● “Gyudon ha tsuyunuki de onegai shimasu” (“Please make the gyudon tsuyunuki-style”)

● “Tamago no separeetaa wo onegai shimasu” (“Please bring me an egg separator”)

You might be wondering why the Yoshinoya boss likes his gyudon tsuyunuki-style, meaning “without broth” and referring to lighter seasoning for the beef. It’s because by following his recommendation, we’re going to be adding some new flavors.

Step 1: Use the egg separator to separate the yolk from the rest of the egg.

Step 2: Place the egg yolk on top of the beef.

Step 3: Using your chopsticks, break the yolk and mix it with the beef.

Step 4: Place the vegetables on top of the beef/egg mixture.

Step 5: Add a few shakes of shichimi chili powder (there should be a container at every seat in any Yoshinoya).

Step 6 (optional): Pour the remaining, non-yolk portion of the egg into the miso soup.

And with that, you’re ready to enjoy your beef bowl like one of Japan’s top food industry executives! As you take your first bite, the initial sensation will be the crispness of the vegetables, followed by the moist, tender mixture of beef and egg, and finally the soft chewiness of the white rice. Compared to harsher varieties of pickles, oshinko aren’t all that sour, and their mild tartness blends nicely with the rich creaminess and protein punch of the egg-enhanced meat.

Of course, you can also try the president’s toppings with the regular, non-tsuyunuki version of Yoshinoya’s beef bowls, which also saves you the step of having to say “Gyudon ha tsuyunuki de onegai shimasu.” Alternatively, you could add some extra flavor with a few pinches of pickled ginger, another complimentary condiment that Yoshionya always sets out for diners.

We initially tried the President Kawamura customization for a change of pace, but one member of our writing staff has since started eating his Yoshinoya gyudon like this every single time, and it’s definitely worth the few extra steps it takes to order.

