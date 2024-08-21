Moon and meat arise in a tasty new collection.

On 17 September, people across Japan will be turning their gaze towards the full moon as part of an annual autumn tradition known as “Tsukimi” (“Moon Viewing“). It’s likely they’ll also be chowing down on some moon-viewing foods too, because these days, all sorts of fast food chains add tsukimi items to their menus to help mark the occasion.

The common ingredient in all of these meals is usually egg, because the word “tsukimi” also means “egg” in the culinary world, due to the way the round yolk resembles a full moon. This year, the humble egg is set to rise again at fast food chains around the country, and gyudon (beef bowl) chain Yoshinoya is one of the first to reveal its limited-time offerings, which consist of three tsukimi beef dishes.

Yoshinoya fans will be particularly excited about this new release, as the chain hasn’t released a tsukimi range in two years, due to an egg shortage that affected stocks in Japan last year. The first beefy dish to celebrate the moon this year is the Tsukimi Beef Tojidon (676 yen for takeout, 688 yen for dine-in), which was first released in 2019 and re-released in 2021 due to popular demand.

This tasty rice bowl is topped with beef simmered in Yoshinoya’s secret sauce, two eggs — “toji” is a cooking technique where beaten egg is poured into the broth to finish, creating a softly scrambled effect — special sweet and spicy sukiyaki sauce, and a raw egg yolk. Depending on your preference, you can either enjoy the yolk in its moon-like state or mix it in for extra decadent flavour. With three eggs in every serving, this flavourful take on the beef bowl has a richer taste than usual, and it’s available as part of a special gozen (set meal) as well.

▼ Tsukimi Beef Toji Gozen (784 yen takeout, 798 yen dine-in)

This five-piece set has the Tsukimi Beef Toji served in a skillet, with rice, raw egg, pickles, and miso soup on the side. Those wanting even more decadence can opt for a cheesier version, with either the Cheese Tsukimi Beef Bowl (784 yen takeout, 798 yen dine-in), which contains Gouda, Steppen, Mozzarella, and Red Cheddar….

▼ …or the Cheese Tsukimi Beef Toji Gozen (892 yen takeout, 908 yen dine-in), which also contains the four cheeses.

Those wanting a dash of heat can kick things up a notch with the Green Onion Chilli Oil Tsukimi Beef Tojidon (784 yen takeout, 798 yen dine-in), which contains green onions, fried garlic, onions, and chilli oil.

▼ The Green Onion Chilli Oil Tsukimi Beef Toji Gozen (892 yen takeout, 908 yen dine-in) is also available.

Meat lovers can beef up any of these meals by requesting a double serving of meat for an additional 327 yen. The moon-viewing beef bowl extravaganza will begin at Yoshinoya stores nationwide from 22 August and run for a limited but unspecified time, so be sure to get in quick to try them before stocks run out.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!