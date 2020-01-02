This Japanese cosplayer is so popular she creates a phenomenon known as the Enako Ring.
Japan’s largest biannual indie manga, anime, game, and cosplay convention was held at Tokyo’s Big Sight convention centre from 28 December, drawing thousands of attendees and cosplayers to the four-day convention known as Winter Comiket.
Out of all the cosplayers in attendance, however, there was one who needs no introduction, and that’s Enako, a top name in the cosplay world who’s built an empire so lucrative it earns her over ten million yen (US$91,933) a day.
Commonly known as Japan’s number-one cosplayer, Enako was the star of the show once again at Winter Comiket, and if anyone was looking to find her, all they had to do was head to the massive circle of photographers that had gathered in the adjoining field on day three of the event.
防災公園にて
えなこりん撮影中
恐ろしい囲みになってます！！
#えなこりん #えなこ #C97コスプレ
#C97 https://t.co/JXgSlXAijb—
ヨネ様 (@nenefive) December 30, 2019
This mind-blowing scene is one that appears to crop up wherever Enako goes, and it’s a phenomenon that’s become so synonymous with the star it even has its own name: “Enako Ring“.
その円の中に立つには強い心が必要でした. えなこりん、あなたは一人の強い女の子です
#えなこりん
#えなこ https://t.co/b0EuJKNtUO—
えなこさんファン (2016 - 未来 ) (@49william47) December 30, 2019
This year, the Enako Ring, or the “Enako Wall” as it’s sometimes referred to, formed around the cosplayer larger than ever before, with many estimating it to be close to 2,000 people strong.
1000人以上かも?
#コミケ #C97 #C97コスプレ #防災公園 #えなこ https://t.co/X8ef8jGPrm—
Leo Lui (レオ) コミケ4日間全参戦 (@leolui2013) December 30, 2019
1 cosplayer, 2000 cameraman
Isn't that amazing 🙀🙀😻
#えなこ
#えなこりん https://t.co/xAzOFJplmp—
えなこさんファン (2016 - 未来 ) (@49william47) December 30, 2019
▼ The cold weather did nothing to deter Enako’s ardent fans from making the trip to Comiket to see her.
えなこりんの囲みヤバかったw
#C97
#えなこ
#えなこりん https://t.co/LLet8JIWPE—
大阪腐民ツッチー@C97全日&元旦沼津 (@moekama) December 30, 2019
The gathering of photographers were this year treated to Enako cosplaying as Sinon from Sword Art Online. Attending as a general participant, she shared several photos of her photo session with her 983,000 followers on Twitter, thanking everyone who took photos of her during the cold weather.
冬コミ3日目はシノン(ソードアート・オンライン)のコスプレで一般参加してました！
寒い中撮影してくださった皆さん、ありがとうございました！
#C97 #コミケ97 https://t.co/9DLhQR8nBa—
えなこ@4日目南ア-01a (@enako_cos) December 30, 2019
▼ The view from the fourth row of the Enako Ring shows that zoom lenses are a necessity for her fans.
えなこりんの囲み。
4列目から… https://t.co/7pXJ1NNvuL—
ゆっkey@コミケあざました@あと-9.0kg (@snowfairy88) December 30, 2019
The photo session wasn’t Enako’s only appearance at Winter Comiket, as she spent some time at the Boat Race Tamagawa booth on day one of the event…
【C97(冬コミ)のお知らせ】
12/28(土) 14:00〜14:30
『ボートレース多摩川』ブースに、アンバサダーとして出演します！
今回も静波まつりちゃんとのコラボグッズのお渡し会や撮影タイムもあるので是非来てください✨… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
えなこ@4日目南ア-01a (@enako_cos) December 25, 2019
▼ And appeared at the Movic booth on day two.
冬コミ2日目はムービックブースにてTVアニメ『ネコぱら』×『えなコスTV』コラボ撮影会に出演してました🌟
参加してくださった皆さん、ありがとうございました！
TVアニメ「ネコぱら」は1月から放送開始です！よろしくお願いします🐈✨… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
えなこ@4日目南ア-01a (@enako_cos) December 29, 2019
After her appearance as Sinon on day three, fans were able to purchase official merchandise and even meet the cosplayer for a chat and a handshake at her booth on the final day of the convention.
冬コミ最終日はサークル参加してました！
えなこみゅにお越し下さった皆さん、ありがとうございました！
とんでもないスピードで完売してしまい、並んでくださった全ての方にお渡しできませんでしたが💦
本当にたくさんの方に来ていただけて嬉… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
えなこ@4日目南ア-01a (@enako_cos) December 31, 2019
コミケ97でゲットしたえなこりんの数々✨この冬コミでも、たくさんの想い出ができました😊4日間、毎日えなこりんに会えたこと、えなこりんに手を振れたこと、えなこりんの笑顔を見れたこと🌟最高の年越しが出来そうです✨もう一度…ありがとうえ… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
うっちぃ@えなこりん単推し︎💖✨C97全日参加🌟 (@utty_enakorin) December 31, 2019
A look back at just some of her best cosplays from the year reveal why she’s earned the title of Japan’s number-one cosplayer.
えなこりん(@enako_cos )(*´ω｀*)
明けましておめでとうございます✨
今年もめっちゃ全力で えなこりん を応援していきます✨
今年も えなこりん 大好きです💕
2019年が えなこりん が笑顔で楽しく元気で、たくさ… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
まさきち@えなこりん単推し(*´꒳`*) (@vanilla_ash_23) December 31, 2019
Whether she’s cosplaying as a succubus for Christmas or opening events for Halloween, Enako can’t put a delicately adorned foot wrong with her growing fan base around the world. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us all at Summer Comiket this year!
Source: Kai-You
Featured image: Twitter/@49william47
