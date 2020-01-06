13 reasons why 2020 ought to be the Year of the Beef Bowl.

While people in Japan traditionally celebrate New Year’s with healthy osechi boxed meals, for the SoraNews24 team it’s all about indulgence.

From Ikea through to Mister Donut, we’ve been running around town visiting some of our favourite stores to snatch up bargains in the form of fukubukuro lucky bags, and one of our favourite finds has been our haul from the internationally-loved Japanese beef bowl chain Sukiya.

As Japan’s largest chain of beef bowl restaurants, Sukiya has plenty of diehard customers, so we were glad we could get our hands on one of their fukubukuro this year before they sold out. Priced at just 1,100 yen (US$10.18), this bag was an absolute steal, containing a total of 13 items.

The most impressive item in the lucky bag was this adorable Sukiya “lunch box”, which contained separate compartments inside.

▼ There was also an insulated carry bag, to keep the lunch box piping hot until mealtime.

▼ Completing the convenient lunch set was a pair of Sukiya chopsticks in a clear-lid carry case.

Any Sukiya fan would be more than happy with these exclusive products alone, but to really please everyone, the bag also comes with ten 100-yen discount tickets, which can be used until 30 June.

For 1,100 yen, the Sukiya lucky bag is fantastic value for money, and one that’ll keep us happy well into the New Year. Like the Yoshinoya beef bowl fukubukuro, this is another purchase we’ll definitely be on the lookout for again next year!

Photos: ©SoraNews24

