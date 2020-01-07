People in Japan are going crazy for this sweets hotel, which serves up Koala’s March pancakes unavailable anywhere else in the world.

With so many hotels to choose from in and around Tokyo, it can be difficult to settle on one that meets all your needs for an ideal holiday. For lovers of iconic sweets brand Lotte, however, the choice has been made easy, as the Lotte City Hotel in Kinshicho promises to make candy dreams come true with a number of special all-you-can-eat sweet deals.

Currently making a stir online with people around Japan, we were curious to see if the Lotte City Hotel really lived up to the hype, so we booked a stay and were happy to find it was conveniently located right by Kinshicho Station.

After checking in, we made our way to the hotel room, which was much newer and nicer than we’d expected.

The bathroom layout was rather unusual, but perfectly suitable for single travellers, complete with modern fittings.

▼ Little Lotte logos added a sweet ambience to the room…

▼ …and the view from the window was gorgeous.

As we mentioned earlier, the Lotte City Hotel has a variety of accommodation plans to choose from, and we chose the “Free Breakfast Buffet Stay Plan“, which cost 10,700 yen (US$99) for a single room.

We’d heard great things about this breakfast deal, so after a good night’s sleep we jumped out of bed the next morning and made our way down to the dining area. There was plenty to choose from at the buffet, and we settled for a Japanese-style breakfast selection.

What we were looking forward to, though, were the sweets on offer, which included free boxes of Crunky chocolate balls…

And adorable “Koala’s March” pancakes modelled on Lotte’s famous chocolate-filled biscuits. While these cute Lotte koala faces were familiar, these pancakes were something we’d never seen before, as they’re only available exclusively at this hotel.

What has everyone in Japan buzzing are these little wafer snacks called “Bikkuriman“, which translates to “Surprise Man“.

These snacks were a huge hit in Japan after they first appeared on the market back in 1977, and many adults fondly recall the days when they saved up their pocket money to buy as many of these as possible.

▼ What makes these so popular is the sticker that comes free with each wafer.

These stickers became so highly collectible that some stores were forced to limit sales to just three per customers in the past, but here at the Lotte Hotel, each guest at the breakfast buffet can take up to 10 for free.

We’d been planning to open 50, but were still happy with 10, and when we discovered each sticker inside was different, we were even happier. No matter how old you are, you’re never too old for Bikkuriman!

Lotte City Hotel also offers all-you-can-eat sweets and ice cream plans, which we made a mental note of for our next visit.

Whether you like pancakes, chocolate or ice cream, a stay at Lotte City Hotel promises to deliver one of the sweetest stays in Tokyo. The only thing that could make it even more perfect would be if they brought back the limited-edition Star Wars Bikkuriman so we can collect all those sweet stickers too!

Hotel information

Lotte City Hotel Kinshicho / ビジネス旅館あさひ

Address: Tokyo-to, Sumida-ku, Kinshicho 4-6-1

東京都墨田区錦糸町４丁目６−１

Website

Photos: ©SoraNews24

