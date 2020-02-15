Is being a “kuru kuru Princess” really all it’s cracked up to be?

Our writer Go Hatori has recently begun ADA Treatment, which is a fancy term in Japan for “male pattern baldness help.” However, as a result, he had been getting patches of unwanted hair cropping up on his face and the back of his hand.

While searching for ways to deal with this newfound fur, Go learned about hair removal pads, sheets of sandpaper-like material that have come on the market in recent years. However, there appears to be a lot of different kinds and some lead to disastrous results such as friction-burnt skin or providing little-to-no hair removal.

So, when faced with fear and uncertainty, Go did what he always does and headed over to the 100-yen store. This time it was Seria which came to his aid with their “Well-liked skin Hair removal pad.”

▼ That’s exactly how it’s written on the package, lest anyone talk smack about my translation.

It looked kind of like a makeup pad but instead was made of a coarse paper. It felt like shark skin or fine sandpaper.

The way it works is quite simple. Just strap it on your hand.

Then rub in a circular pattern.

And then do it some more.

After that, kind of look at it a bit, and you’re done!

It seemed all too simple, and when Go looked at the pad he didn’t see any hair.

Then, he looked down at his arm and…

▼ “Gyah!!!”

All of his new hair had vanished! He looked around and saw those problematic threads scattered around his desk in defeat.

All in all, Go was very impressed. He didn’t know paper could be used in this way, especially paper bought at the 100 yen shop. However, it was somewhat uncomfortable to do and left his skin feeling a little raw. The instructions also recommend using skin lotion after rubbing.

The package also says that it can be reused five more times, but Go felt he had enough. However, Go’s hair was rather scant. What if he had completely OD’ed on his AGA Treatment and ended up with something like my arm?

▼ Welcome to the jungle.

To find out I decided to take the next turn. Could the 100-yen Well-liked skin Hair removal pad cut through even this thicket?

▼ Hell no.

After considerable rubbing, only six hairs came out and strangely, the skin underneath it all still managed to become rather chafed.

So it looks like when it comes to Well-liked skin Hair removal pad, results may vary. It appears to work well for slight cases of unwanted hair, but falls way short of conventional methods to handle more heavy duty jobs.

It’s also important to note that these products are only intended for use on the strong skin of arms and legs. Facial hair and other areas are advised against, so if you want to get rid of those pesky nose hairs, don’t try to shove one of these things up there; leave it to the experts at GOSSO instead.

