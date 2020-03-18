A reminder of how serious this disease can be.

Two weeks ago we reported an incident where a man in his 50s who tested positive for COVID-19 defied the hospital’s orders to go directly home. Instead he visited several drinking establishments for the duration of the evening before being committed to a hospital the following day.

That same man succumbed to the coronavirus at about one o’clock in the afternoon on 18 March. It was reported that he had suffered from a serious chronic illness prior to having been infected by the virus from his parents whom he lived with.

As a result of his visits, all of the establishments in Gamagori City needed to be shut down and sterilized and one employee in her 30s was infected. The bar was preparing to sue and the police were investigating obstruction of business charges at the time of the unidentified man’s death.

It’s an unpleasant end to a thoroughly unpleasant affair and many online were left unsure how they should feel about it all.

“Why couldn’t he just die like a man?”

“He was probably going through some difficult emotions, but to hurt others the way he did…”

“He was probably desperate, but even still, this is unacceptable.”

“Good.”

“Even if he was desperate, he’s not far from other mass killers we’ve seen.”

“He was no different from Aum or ISIS. Good riddance.”

“I wonder if it was suicide.”

“I was just starting to forget how frightening the coronavirus is.”

It’s hard to feel sympathy or condemn the man without knowing what was going on in his head at the time, but the fact remains that with his death, justice for what he did will go unserved. The small businesses who chose to seek compensation must now either give up or demand it from his family, including his two elderly parents who are also recovering from the coronavirus.

It’s a murky situation, but also a stark reminder that COVID-19 doesn’t care who you are or what you did: it just infects and sometimes kills indiscriminately. So, take care out there and stay safe.

Source: Buzzap!, Hachima Kiko

Top image: Pakotasu

