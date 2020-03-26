Top 10 results suggest you’ll have to travel outside of Tokyo to find the most beauties.

Visitors to Japan usually visit the main tourist hubs of Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, but there are 43 other prefectures around the country happy to take the load off some of the sites dealing with overtourism.

Now there’s some added incentive to travel off the beaten path and venture out into the country’s more far-flung regions, as a new survey reveals there’s a lot of beauty to be found there, not just in its tourist sites, but in its good-looking locals too.

The survey, from ranking site Goo, put the following question to 500 people: “Which prefecture of Japan do you think has the largest number of pretty locals?” Let’s take a look at the top ten results below!

8. (tied) Hyogo Prefecture (24 votes)

8. (tied) Osaka Prefecture (24 votes)

Hyogo and Osaka are located right beside each other in the Kansai region of Japan, where people are said to be more friendly and gregarious than those from places like Tokyo. Keiko Kitagawa, who appeared in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2006, is a well-known actress and former model who hails from Hyogo Prefecture, and for many she comes to mind as one of the region’s most kawaii faces.

8. (tied) Aomori Prefecture (24 votes)

The northern prefecture of Aomori has gained a bit of a reputation around Japan for being home to many beautiful women, who are dubbed “Aomori Bijin” (“Aomori Beauties”).

7. Kyoto Prefecture (47 votes)

The prefecture most associated with refined, traditional culture brings to mind images of pretty young women in kimonos, making it easy to see why people think there’s a lot of cuteness to be found in Kyoto.

6. Okinawa Prefecture (50 votes)

With its island lifestyle and stunning beaches, Okinawa is another place in Japan where the people are said to be friendly and laid-back. Japanese actress Yui Aragaki is a perfect example of a cute, outgoing, fun-loving Okinawan girl, and her popularity grew even more recently after she performed the viral Love Dance with her We Married as a Job! co-star Gen Hoshino.

5. Kanagawa Prefecture (51 votes)

This seaside prefecture, which includes Yokohama, Japan’s second most populous city, is home to many good-looking women, most notably Koyuki Kato, who played the wife of Tom Cruise’s character Nathan Algren in The Last Samurai, and Rinko Kikuchi who appeared alongside Brad Pitt in the movie Babel.

▼ Koyuki Kato

@nancywyuen Close second: Koyuki Kato in The Last Samurai https://t.co/JGMMrWPY04 —

linice phillips (@LiniceP) February 15, 2019

▼ Kikuchi was the first Japanese actress to be nominated for an Academy Award in 50 years, for her work in Babel.

#ForYourConsideration #RinkoKikuchi In 07, Rinko was nominated for #Babel where she played a deaf girl wanting to e… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Academy Queens (@academy_queens) December 11, 2019

4. Hokkaido Prefecture (62 votes)

Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido is famous for being filled with beauties, and one of them is Kaori Iida, one of the founding members of the girl band Morning Musume.

3. Fukuoka Prefecture (75 votes)

Many people have the impression that Fukuoka is home to a lot of fashionable casual fashion, which gives their home-grown beauties a cute, girl-next-door vibe. Many celebrities hail from Fukuoka, including popular actress Yu Aoi, who shot to fame after starring in the 2007 movie Hula Girls.

▼ Aoi recently made news for marrying one of the Terrace House commentators, comedian Ryota Yamasato.

2. Tokyo Prefecture (125 votes)

Japan’s capital is also its fashion capital, and as the birthplace for a lot of the country’s trends in hair, makeup and fashion, it’s easy to see why there are a lot of good-looking, stylish people here.

Koki and Cocomi, the daughters of Japanese singer Shizuka Kudo and former SMAP member Takuya Kimura, are two up-and-coming models brimming with cool Tokyo vibes.

Still, despite being at the forefront of fashion trends, Tokyo did not make the number one spot for the place believed to have the largest amount of good-looking women, as that title went to…

1. Akita Prefecture (175 votes)

Due to long periods of snowfall, women in Japan’s northern regions are reputed to have enviable pale skin, which is perceived as a beauty ideal in Japanese culture. Out of all these regions, Akita has stood out as the prefecture most well-known for its beauties, ever since the 9th Century poet Ono no Komachi became renowned for her stunning good looks, leading to the word Komachi now being used as a synonym for feminine beauty.

▼ Rina Ikoma, a Japanese actress and idol who once belonged to girl groups Nogizaka46 and AKB48’s Team B, is a modern-day Akita-born beauty.

So there you have it — the top ten prefectures around Japan with the most beauties. Have you been to any of the prefectures on the list and noticed the good-looking people there? If so, let us know in the comments section below!

Personally, we can vouch for Aomori Prefecture being amongst the most beautiful, in terms of both the scenery and the locals, who were all beautiful, not just on the outside, but on the inside too.

Source: goo Ranking via Nico Nico News via Jin My Game News Flash

Top image: Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!