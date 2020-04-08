If you’ve got a half hour or so, you’ve got enough time to make this stunning dessert.
The joy of eating out isn’t just the flavor of the food, but the presentation. Professionally made meals, and especially desserts, are a treat for the eyes as well as the palate.
In contrast, when cooking at home (as many of us are being forced to do these days), we often can’t be bothered to spend much time on aesthetics, or simply lack the artistic sense and culinary technique for beautiful visuals. But before you crack open a premade pudding cup for your after-dinner treat tonight, take a look at this easy yet breathtakingly gorgeous dessert from Japanese Twitter user Tsunewaak (@tsunekawa_).
作るの楽しくて見た目もグッドな牛乳消費レシピ、こんなのどうだろう...変わった材料いらなくて好きな色の組み合わせ考えるのも楽しい…喉越しつるんな食感とミルキーな味で無限に食べれます…100%ジュースとかで作っても良き... 作り方… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
tsunekawaクリームソーダ職人/旅する喫茶の店主 (@tsunekawa_) March 14, 2020
Don’t let the complex, multi-colored pattern scare you off, though, because it’s actually very simple to make, with only a handful of required ingredients:
● Kanten (a.k.a. agar powder, available at any Asian market)
● Water
● Granulated sugar
● Milk
● Shaved ice syrup (or fruit juice)
Step 1: In a pot, combine 4 grams (0.14 ounces) of agar powder, 150 milliliters (5.07 ounces) of water, and 60 grams (2.12 ounces) of granulated sugar. Heat the pot on the stove until the contents come to a boil, then turn off the heat.
Step 2: Stir 300 milliliters (10.14 ounces) of milk into the mixture. Place the mixture in the refrigerator to chill/harden into gelatin.
Step 3: In a separate pot, Repeat Step 1.
Step 4: Stir an additional 300 milliliters (10.14 ounces) of water into the second pot, plus 20 milliliters (0.68 ounces) of shaved ice syrup, the more brightly colored the better. Once again, put the mixture in the fridge to cool and solidify.
Step 5 (optional): Repeat Steps 3 and 4 for any additional colors you want to use.
Step 6: Once everything is nicely chilled (which should take about 30 minutes or so), take the mixtures out of the fridge. Cut the colorful syrup gelatin into small cubes and arrange them on top of the white milk gelatin, which will serve as the base.
And with that, all that’s left to do is cut yourself a slice, put in on a plate, and eat! Well, after you’ve taken a few glamour shots to wow your friends with.
The finished flavor is sweet and creamy, with a jiggly texture that’s not what most people expect with milky desserts, and Tsunekawa adds that if you want your dessert to be a little healthier or less sweet, you can substitute fruit juice for the shaved ice syrup. And, of course, it looks amazing, so much so that Tsunekawa’s recipe rapidly had others wanting to whip up a batch for themselves
▼ One commenter showed that even just two colors are enough for an elegant effect.
@tsunekawa_ 作ってみました✨✨ https://t.co/bASbRfDunw—
笑来(ﾆｺﾗ) (@_0nico) March 20, 2020
When he’s not wowing the Internet with his dessert photos, Tsunekawa travels around the country what he calls the Tabi Suru Kissa (“Traveling Café”), a recurring pop-up restaurant where he uses local ingredients to make curry and cream soda.
バズったら宣伝してもいいらしいので宣伝させてください...旅する喫茶って名前で日本を旅しながら地元食材を使ったご当地クリームソーダとカレーの喫茶店を開いてます。毎月旅してるので近くの街へ喫茶が来た時は訪れてくれると嬉しいです。夢は… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
tsunekawaクリームソーダ職人/旅する喫茶の店主 (@tsunekawa_) March 15, 2020
If you’re guessing that he’s probably also figured out a way to make cream soda look enchantingly, enticingly beautiful, you’re absolutely right.
ルビーのクリームソーダを作る動画。
youtu.be/Co98xNHMFyM https://t.co/0cdyYWfhnf—
tsunekawaクリームソーダ職人/旅する喫茶の店主 (@tsunekawa_) April 01, 2020
青いクリームソーダを眺めていると心が落ち着くの不思議だ。 https://t.co/87JA3liedT—
tsunekawaクリームソーダ職人/旅する喫茶の店主 (@tsunekawa_) April 05, 2020
#さくらの日 のクリームソーダ https://t.co/tuBdtckVCV—
tsunekawaクリームソーダ職人/旅する喫茶の店主 (@tsunekawa_) March 27, 2020
But even if the Tabi Suru Kissa isn’t coming to your town soon, Tsunekawa’s beautiful dessert could be coming to your kitchen in just about half an hour.
Source: Twitter/@tsunekawa_ via IT Media
Images: Twitter/@tsunekawa_
