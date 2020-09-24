A gorgeous and delicious world of sweets is waiting for even the most inexperienced home chefs.

Japanese sweets fan and Twitter user Yuri Yamamoto (@syunkon0507) recently posted photos of a pair of beautiful and delicious-looking cheesecakes, one standard, and one matcha green tea-flavored. But as enticing as they are to look at they’re probably a serious hassle to make, right?

Nope. As it turns out, they both require hardy any ingredients, and take only a few minutes of active prep work. You don’t even need cake pan or a full-scale oven, since Yamamoto does all of the cooking with a microwave or a toaster oven.

Got your interest piqued and your stomach growling? Then let’s run through the amazingly easy process:

Ingredients

● Cream cheese (200 grams [7.1 ounes])

● Ice cream (140 milliliters [(4.7 ounces melted)]

● Sugar (1 tablespoon)

● Lemon juice (1 tablespoon)

● All-purpose flour (2 tablespoons)

● Cookies

● Butter

Step 1: Place the cream cheese in a bowl and stir it with a whisk. Stir in, in order, the ice cream, sugar, lemon juice, and flour. Stir well until everything is a nice, even consistency (note: if you’re pulling the cream cheese and ice cream right out of the refrigerator/freezer, you can soften them up and make them easier to stir by first popping them in the microwave for 25 and 45 seconds, respectively). Any flavor of ice cream you want to use is OK – if you want a matcha cheesecake, just use matcha ice cream.

Step 2: Line a microwave-safe container or deep dish with a baking sheet, then pour I the mixture you made in Step 1.

Step 3: Put the container in the microwave and heat the mixture for four minutes.

Step 4: Remove the mixture from the microwave. Pulling on the baking sheet, transfer the mixture from the container to a sheet of aluminum foil. Fold the sides of the foil upwards (the shape you create here will be the final shape of your cheesecake).

Step 5: Place the mixture in a toaster oven and heat it. Yamamoto doesn’t have a specific timetable for this step, but instead says to watch as the mixture is cooking and to pull it out when the top starts to brown.

Step 6: Now to top the cake. If you want, you can sprinkle on an extra dash for sugar for more sweetness, but Yamamoto’s stronger recommendation is to crumble up some cookies and sprinkle them on after drizzling melted butter on cake. She suggests 15 grams (0.5 ounces) of butter (softened with 15 seconds in the microwave) and 30 grams (1.1 ounces) of cookies, but there’s plenty of leeway on the exact measurements here to suit your personal taste. Much like with the ice cream, any kind of cookie you feel like works, with Yamamoto’s examples using butter cookies for the vanilla cheesecake and Oreo-like cocoa biscuits for the green tea one, since matcha and chocolate always go well together.

Step 7: Finally, after letting the cake cool, put it in the refrigerator to chill. Leaving it there overnight produces the best results, Yamamoto says, but if you can’t wait that long five hours should do the trick.

Aside from giving you all sorts of flavor flexibility without having to make any changes or additions to the cooking process, Yamamoto’s recipe has the benefit of not needing any eggs, fresh cream, or other short-shelf life foodstuffs you might not have on hand or want to buy a large quantity of, making it a great way for even novice home chefs to easily create one-of-a-kind desserts.

