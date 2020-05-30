I believe a dream can still come true. Why shouldn’t I believe the same in you?

The Mother franchise, more well-known as EarthBound for fans in the West, has long remained a cult classic. With its goofy undertones, semi-satirical takes on the JRPG genre, and its distinctive style which tests the boundaries of imagination and reality, the franchise has caught the eyes and hearts of new fans and veteran players alike.

While some Earthbound fans take their love for the franchise literally out-of-this-world, other fans are showing their appreciation in the form of an official tribute comic published by Japanese design company Hobonichi.

Titled after “Pollyanna,” one of the main themes of the Earthbound franchise, the official tribute comic highlights the works of 35 different artists. Part of the Hobonichi MOTHER project, which seeks to pay homage to the 31-year-old franchise, the comic features a diversity of content and styles, including light-hearted pieces, works with more serious tones, pixel art, and essays.

▼ Considering how Shigesato Itoi, the designer of EarthBound, is also the founder of Hobonichi, we can only imagine what a special feeling it is to see their work honored in this way.

Every comic book is also accompanied by a sticker set, showcasing the main characters and fan favorites from the first EarthBound game to Mother 3, which was only released in Japan in 2006 for the Game Boy Advance.

For fans who want something more portable to show their love for EarthBound, Hobonichi will also be selling a cotton bag with a pixel rendition of the franchise’s de facto mascot Mr. Saturn for 660 yen (US$ 6.12) a pop.

“Pollyanna” will debut at 11:00 a.m. on June 12 in Hobonichi’s stores for 2,640 yen (US$24.49). The tribute comic will also be released at other bookstores on June 25. In the meantime, for longtime fans of EarthBound who want a trip down memory lane, enjoy this PDF of the original EarthBound guidebook Nintendo released for a big blast from the past.

Source: PR Times via Otakomu

Images: PR Times

