Speedy program lets you pick up your creation on the same day you design it.

Last year, a collection of 24 Pokémon T-shirts appeared at Uniqlo. Unfortunately, as with all of the casual clothing chain’s collaborations, this was a limited-time affair, so if you wanted to catch one, you missed your chance.

But on the other hand, right now Uniqlo is in the middle of a new Pokémon tie-up, and this time the number of options is limitless, since you design the shirt yourself!

Uniqlo has a custom T-shirt program called UTme!, and from this month it’s offering fans the chance to create their own tees using graphics representing nearly three dozen different Pocket Monster varieties.

The complete roster is made up of Pikachu, Ponyta, Slowpoke, Weezing, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Grookey, Thwackey, Rillaboom, Scorbunny, Raboot…

…Cinderace, Sobble, Drizzle, Inteleon, Corviknight, Gossifleur, Eldegoss, Wooloo, Drednaw, Yamper, Rolycoly, Cramorant…

… Polteageist, Obstagoon, Sirfetch’d, Alcremie, Morpeko, Duraludon, Zacian, Zamazenta, Kubfu, and Urshifu. With the Pokémon/UTme! Team-up coming just before the launch of the Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Island of Armor expansion, many of the species are represented by their Galar region variants.

▼ However, once again, these Wooloos aren’t made out of wool.

So how do you go about making your one-of-a-kind Pokémon shirt? By heading to one of seven special Uniqlo branches, where you can design and receive your shirt all in the same day.

We visited Tokyo’s Harajuku branch, but in-store UTme! design is also an option in Tokyo at the Shinjuku Higashiguchi and Kichijoji Uniqlos, and also the chain’s Sapporo Esta, Park Yokohama Bayside, Kyoto Kawaramachi, and Yume City Shimonoseki locations.

Once inside, make your way over to the UTme! corner, where you’ll find a bank of iPads.

Designing the shirt is pretty simple – if you can use a smartphone, you shouldn’t have any problems dropping, dragging, resizing, and rotating the stamps however you want them. We recommend going on a weekday, when the crowds are smaller, and when we finished our design and submitted our order, it only took five minutes for the staff to produce the shirt and hand it over to us.

While we’re always happy to have more Pokémon gear for our own personal use, on this trip the two shirts we made are actually for our staff writer P.K. Sanjun’s Pokémon-loving three-year-old daughter Rei.

▼ And yes, she looks adorable in them.

Don’t worry, though, there are both kid and adult-size shirts, with prices starting at 1,500 yen (US$14) for little Pokémon Trainers and 1,990 yen for big ones.

Top image ©SoraNews24

Insert images: Uniqlo, SoraNews24

