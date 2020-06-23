Lovers of this tale as old as time can now experience enchantment in the form of dishes, drinks, and goods inspired by the Disney classic.

Released in 1991, the animated film Beauty and the Beast remains one of the most immortal Disney works of all time, beloved by both children and adults around the world. Fans in Japan can now experience a special treat by visiting one of three limited-time Beauty and the Beast themed cafes by Oh My Cafe in Tokyo (opened June 19), Osaka (opened June 19), or Nagoya (opening June 26) throughout the summer.

The cafes offer six dishes that pay homage to Belle, the Beast, Gaston, and other important characters as well as the most pivotal songs and scenes from the film. While they’re a bit on the pricey side, longtime fans will likely be willing to overlook the prices in exchange for the care and attention that went into crafting these culinary creations.

“Belle: Morning sandwich plate” (1,390 yen (US$13) / 3,190 yen with plate)

Bonjour! Picture yourself holding this bite in one hand while grasping a book in the other. The sandwich features ham and a kabocha (Japanese squash) puree.

“Beauty and the Beast/Tale as Old as Time: Cream curry rice in the night sky” (1,890 yen)

This curry dish recreates the film’s most famous scene when Belle and the Beast are dancing with her iconic yellow gown and his blue tuxedo. The curry is only mildly spicy and perfect for young children.

“Gaston: I’m strong! Grilled chicken burger” (1,890 yen)

“Macho” is still an inadequate term to describe Gaston, but fans of this manliest of men will delight in the small cutout of him showing off his rather large muscles. The addition of eggs in a tartar sauce is also likely a subtle nod to his self-professed habit of eating five dozen eggs every day to bulk up.

“Be Our Guest: Hospitable dinner party soup” (1,990 yen)

From this most whimsical of songs comes Lumiere as the host with the most offering up a creamy beet soup and side vegetables…hey, is that Cogsworth we spy, too?

“Something There: Thawing snow of love cream pasta” (1,990 yen)

Truffle infused meringue over a bed of creamy mushroom sauce penne recreates the playful scene of Belle and the Beast playing the snow.

“The Mob Song: Chip to the rescue afternoon tea” (1,090 yen / 1,690 yen with spoon)

Look no further for a sweet bite at the end of your meal–Chip’s got you covered. A scone and black tea jelly paired with tea provide an elegant finish.

There are also four specialty drink offerings as well.

“Enchanted rose water” (890 yen / 1,590 yen with rose coaster)

“Mango smoothie” (890 yen / 1,590 yen with Belle coaster)

“Yogurt smoothie” (890 yen / 1,590 yen with Beast coaster)

“Straight tea” (990 yen / 2,790 yen with teacup)

In addition, please note that all three cafe locations are enforcing strict dining and sanitation rules due to COVID-19.

By the way, the cafes don’t just offer food and drink but also a line of original themed merchandise. Originating with the concept of the Beast’s gift of his library to Belle, many of the goods are decorated with motifs of characters gracing book covers. Check out the lineup now to avoid sensory overload in person–your wallet will thank you later.

Acrylic keychains (nine versions, 600 yen each) & magnets (nine versions, 650 yen each)

Greetings cards (nine versions, 450 yen each)

Clear files (two versions, 350 yen each) & postcard set (800 yen)

Encased letter set (800 yen) & memo sets (two versions, 800 yen each)

Handkerchief (1,500 yen) & pouch (1,200 yen)

Tote bag (2,500 yen) & cushion cover (3,000 yen)

Black tea in red or blue tins (1,600 yen each)

Finally, we’d be remiss not to mention two special incentives. First, diners who make prior online reservations for 650 yen per person will score an original place mat (one out of four randomly selected) to take home. Second, shoppers who spend over 2,000 yen on cafe merchandise will receive an original bookmark (one out of nine randomly selected).

Bon appétit, and happy shopping!

Cafe information

80-minute dining reservations at all three cafe locations can be made on the cafe website. Open times for each cafe location vary week by week so be sure to check the website ahead of time.

Tokyo location

Oh My Cafe Tokyo

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 4-30-3 Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku 3rd floor

東京都渋谷区神宮前4丁目30-3 東急プラザ表参道原宿3階

Duration: June 19-August 16

Osaka location

Kawara Cafe & Dining Shinsaibashi

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Chuo-ku, Nishishinsaibashi 1-4-3 Shinsaibashi Opa 9th floor

大阪府大阪市中央区西心斎橋 1-4-3 心斎橋オーパ 9F

Duration: June 19-August 18

Nagoya location

Kawara Cafe & Kitchen Nagoya Parco

Address: Aichi-ken, Nagoya-shi, Naka-ku, Sakae 3-29-1 Nagoya Parco South Annex 5th floor

愛知県名古屋市中区栄 3-29-1 名古屋パルコ 南館5F

Duration: June 26-August 25

Sources: Press Release, Beauty and the Beast Oh My Cafe Official Site

Images: Press Release

