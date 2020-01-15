You won’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to enjoy these Star Wars themed foods and drinks.

Whether you loved it or hated it, there’s no denying Star Wars : The Rise of Skywalker was a huge cinematic event in 2019. And to commemorate the release of the ninth and final movie in the Star Wars Skywalker saga, a series of special “Star Wars OH MY CAFE” will open for a limited time in five locations across Japan — specifically Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya, Hokkaido (Sapporo) and Fukuoka.

The cafe is designed to be a museum-like space with various conceptual art from the film series on display that allows fans to immerse themselves in the world of Star Wars.

Of course, there will be plenty of creative Star Wars inspired foods and beverages on the menu as well as a variety of eye-catching limited edition merchandise available for purchase. Let’s take a look!

The Food Menu

● The Black Curry from a Galaxy Far Far Away (1,590 yen, US$14.50)

This black curry prominently decorated with the movie logo is sure to transport you into the Star Wars universe.

● The Crimson Darth Vader Roast Beef Plate (1,690 yen)

The red ingredients including the roast beef add vivid color to this otherwise “dark” dish.

● The BB-8 Shrimp Gratin (1,690 yen)

This gratin containing shrimp and topped with melted cheese and browned breadcrumb crust should be as tasty as BB-8 is cute!

● The Forest of Endor Salad with Pasta (1,690 yen)

The Ewoks look like they’re having a blast in this salad/pasta combination bowl with plenty of vegetables.

● The Yoda Root Leaf Stew (1,590 yen)

This mild stew cooked with various vegetables should be perfect for young kids.

● The R2-D2 and C-3PO Buddy Burger Plate (1,990 yen)

The burgers are both made with chicken patties, with the R2-D2 burger flavored with a milk-based béchamel sauce and the C-3PO burger with a meat sauce.

● The Portion Bread (500 yen) and Blue Milk (650yen)

Experience true “Star Wars” dining with the instant “Portion Bread” and Blue Milk seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.



The Beverage Menu

● The Yoda, Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker Light Saber Drinks (600 yen or 1,300 yen with souvenir coaster)

The Yoda drink is melon flavored, the Darth Vader drink a blood orange flavor, and the Luke Skywalker drink a sweet ramune soda flavor.

● The Blacker-than-Black Black Coffee (600 yen or 1,750 yen with souvenir bottle)

Each bottle comes decorated with the text of the opening crawl from one of the nine Star Wars movies.

And of course, we can’t forget the merchandise! Fans are sure to have a hard time choosing which goodies to get.

Conceptual Art Merchandise

● Buttons (350 yen each in 20 designs) ● Ewok keychain (800 yen each in 10 designs)

● Acrylic keyring (700 yen each in 10 designs) ● Postcard set (1,000 yen) and plastic folder (350 yen each in 2 designs)

OH MY CAFE Original Merchandise

● Acrylic magnet (600 yen each in 8 designs), sticker (500 yen), and plastic Folder (350 yen)

“Star Wars Character Correlation Chart” Merchandise

● Acrylic standing figure (900 yen each in 12 designs) and handkerchief (1,000 yen each in 2 designs)

● Tote Bag (3,500 yen), mug (1,500 yen), and plastic folder (350 yen) And they also have some cool-looking bonus gifts as well. Customers who book in advance for a fee of 650 yen per person will receive one of 25 A5-size (210 x 148 millimeters, 8.27 x 5.83 inches) plastic folder in an original design.

Also, if you purchase over 1,000 yen worth of merchandise, you’ll get one of these Star Wars gift bags while supplies last.

The cafe will be open at five locations during different periods as follows:

■ Tokyo: OH MY CAFE TOKYO at Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku)/ Jan. 18 – Feb. 23, 2020

■ Osaka: kawara CAFE&DINING Shisaibashi / Jan. 17 -Feb. 23, 2020

■ Nagoya: kawara CAFE&KITCHEN Nagoya PARCO / Jan. 23 – Feb. 25, 2020

■ Hokkaido: Coach & Four Shinkawa-doori Cafe Interlude / Jan. 24 – Feb. 24, 2020

■F ukuoka: kawara CAFE & DINING KITTE Hakata /Jan. 24 – Feb. 26, 2020

They also have a website for the cafe here, although it’s in Japanese only.

With all those Star Wars foods, drinks and goodies lined up, the best way to enjoy it would be by wearing some of your casual Jedi cosplay there.

Source, images: PR Times

