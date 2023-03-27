A limited-time treat for Pokémon fans, only at two special locations!

We’ve seen a lot of Pokémon-themed food make its way to cafes in Japan, but now the chain is going high-class with a new offering for fans of the franchise: Pikachu Afternoon Tea.

This high-class affair is being offered at two equally high class locations — The Strings Hotel in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, and Omotesando, in Tokyo. The Tokyo location is particularly gorgeous, as Pikachu will be welcoming diners on the terrace…

…and on the walls of Cafe & Dining ZelkovA, where the high tea will be served beneath giant yellow macaron adornments.

This is the first time for Strings to offer an afternoon tea centred around Pikachu, and it looks set to be an experience to remember, with a whole load of playful menu items ranging from mini burgers through to muffins, all inspired by the electric Pokémon’s bright yellow hue.

The afternoon tea has been carefully designed to stimulate the five senses, so that diners can feel Pikachu with their eyes, ears, fingers, tongue and olfactory senses.

So let’s take a closer look at everything on offer in this gastronomic adventure, starting with the savoury options.

▼ Chicken and Tomato Biribiri Quiche

This rich quiche, inspired by “Pikachu’s electricity”, is sprinkled with Japanese pepper powder to give it a lightning-like hit of heat.

▼ Crispy Nut Tabbouleh Salad

This healthy dish contains yellow couscous and black olives with a sprinkling of nuts, to conjure up images of the forest.

▼ Cheese Slider with Lots of Ketchup

This burger is designed to look like Pikachu, with the tomato sauce paying homage to the character’s red cheeks, the buns replicating its yellow body, and the implement holding it all together standing in for its tail.

Moving on to the sweet items, we have:

▼ Pikachu Lollipop, which crackles when you put it in your mouth.

▼ Caramel Macaron, which looks just like Pikachu’s back.

▼ Forest Pistachio Mousse Tart, inspired by Pikachu’s forest.

▼ Thunderbolt-Style Chocolate Opera, which tips its hat to Pikachu’s famous Electric-type move.

▼ Honey Lemon Jelly with Plenty of Fruits, complete with lightning bolt topping.

▼ Pikachu Muffin, a citrus-flavoured muffin topped with yellow Chantilly cream.

▼ Pikachu Hide-and-Seek Rich Mango Pudding, which lets you play hide-and-seek with Pikachu!

The afternoon tea can be enjoyed on the premises, or taken out in a specially made three-tiered afternoon tea stand for 10,000 yen (US$76.48), so you can enjoy everything in the comfort of your own home.

▼ The set, designed for two, is only available at the Tokyo location.

Diners at the hotel in Tokyo will also be able to enjoy a Pikachu Special Dessert, which “expresses the image of electricity and the back of Pikachu in art”, as a special option, priced at 2,300 yen ($17.59).

▼ Pour the fruit sauce over the chocolate dome and enjoy a crackling experience

There’ll also be three special drinks available on the premises.

▼ Left to right: Pikachu Fruit Mocktail (1,012 yen), Pika Pachi’s Passion Fruitade (1,012 yen) and Pikachu Art Latte (1,265 yen)

While the Tokyo location will undoubtedly be getting a lot of love from Pokémon fans, those further afield in Nagoya will also be able to enjoy the afternoon tea and the additional drinks, albeit a little later, as the promotion runs in Tokyo from 24 April to 3 July, and in Nagoya from 1 June to 31 August.

The afternoon tea is priced at 5,200 yen ($39.78) on weekdays and 5,650 yen on weekends at Nagoya and 5,800 yen every day at Tokyo, with optional extras like drinks and lunches available in specially priced combination sets. Plus, all diners receive a placemat to take home so you have a memento to remind you of the afternoon you spent with Pikachu!

