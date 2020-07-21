Characters from two popular anime movies are cleverly concealed in these unique designs.

As we wait patiently for the Ghibli Museum to re-open its doors tentatively to a select few this month after a five-month long closure, we have another Ghibli-related opening to look forward to, and this time it’s right in the heart of Tokyo, at Shibuya’s new Miyashita Park retail complex.

Simply called “GBL“, the new store, which takes its name from three of the consonants in “Ghibli,” sells clothing and fashion accessories with a distinct western flair. Billing itself as an “American casual” brand, they’ve already released some awesome T-shirts and knitwear in the past, and now they’re bringing the magic of Ghibli to a collection of Hawaiian-themed wear.

The Hawaiian collection includes skirts and shirts in two different designs. First up is the “Memories of Koriko” Hawaiian shirt, which celebrates Koriko, the main setting in the 1989 Ghibli film Kiki’s Delivery Service.

The port town comes to life in the cleverly designed print, with images of Kiki, her friend Tombo and her magical talking cat Jiji reminding us of the beauty of Koriko.

▼ The yellow shirt comes with a matching skirt so you can wear your love for Kiki from neck to shin.

The second design in the collection is the “Acorn Leaf” shirt that pays homage to the nature-filled fantasy world of My Neighbour Totoro.

This shirt features acorns and soot sprites, with little Totoros peering out from behind the fresh green leaves.

▼ This design also comes with a matching skirt for a complete Ghibli look.

▼ The shirts and skirts come in four sizes ranging from small through to extra large.

The shirts retail for 11,880 yen (US$111) while the skirts can be purchased for 12,880 yen. The collection will be sold at the GBL store at Miyashita Park when it opens on 28 July, where there’ll be some awesome Ghibli skateboards for sale instore too.

Source, images: PR Times

