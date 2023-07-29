Now you can tell time by your skateboard.

Back in 2020, Studio Ghibli opened a new specialty store called GBL, designed to appeal to lovers of streetwear with a focus on Ghibli-adorned “American casual” goods. One of the most surprising items in the store was a range of skateboards, but that pales in comparison to what the brand has come up with now, because now they’ve created…

▼ …the My Neighbor Totoro Skateboard Clock!

Though this product might look like a skateboard at first glance, a closer inspection reveals it has something surprising on board — a clock.

The 9, 12, 3 and 6 that help to make up the clock and show the time blend seamlessly into the design, which replicates the scene from My Neighbour Totoro where Mei peeks into the cracks of her new home looking for Soot Sprites.

GBL products often feature English text, in line with the American casual aesthetic, and this one has “Soot Sprites” printed on one end of the deck, “GBL” and “©Studio Ghibli” on the other end, and in the middle, the words, “The Haunted House“, which sums up Mei’s cautious feelings about the new home before they settle in.

The black hands of the clock are so dark it’s as if they’ve disappeared into the darkness with the Soot Sprites, but this is no gimmick — the clock really does work, as evidenced by the mechanism on the other side of the deck.

The clock placement would make riding this skateboard difficult if you were to mount it on wheels, but that’s okay because this is really a piece of artwork that’s meant to be admired, by leaning it up against, or securing it to, a wall.

▼ Priced at 20,900 yen (US$149.59), this is a collector’s item that’s only being made in limited quantities.

The skateboard clock is made from Canadian maple and measures 80 centimetres (31.5 inches) long by 20.5 centimetres wide. Pre-orders are currently being accepted via Donguri Kyowakoku’s GBL page, with deliveries scheduled for mid-to-late December.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

