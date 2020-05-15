Magical characters keep you company while you dine indoors.

With the Ghibli Museum temporarily closed as part of Tokyo’s coronavirus countermeasures, our dreams of enjoying an anime-themed meal at the museum’s onsite Straw Hat Cafe are sadly dashed for now.

However, all is not lost because the animation studio has a range of tableware to help us create that Ghibli cafe feeling from the comfort of our own homes!

This latest release uses the hashtag #おうちカフェ (“Ouchi Cafe”), which translates to “Home Cafe“, to promote itself, and it features glass plates and tumblers decorated with beloved characters from some of the animation studio’s most well-known films.

The official press release uses low resolution images for the tumbler collection, probably due to the famously protective studio wanting to preserve the copyright of the images, so let’s take a peek at what they look like below.

▼ There’s “Let’s Go!” from My Neighbour Totoro

▼ “Meow” from Kiki’s Delivery Service

▼ “Bleah!!” from Porco Rosso

▼ “Help!” from Howl’s Moving Castle

▼ “Get On!” from Whisper of the Heart

▼ “Yummy!!” from Laputa: Castle in the Sky

▼ And “Katakatakata” from Spirited Away

If the tumblers look slightly familiar, that’s because they’re an extension of last year’s Vintage Glass collection, which gave Ghibli characters some classic American-style cartoon flair. This year’s tumbler release perfectly lines up with two other products that help conjure up a “Home Cafe” feel, and these pay homage to the 1989 Ghibli film, Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ The Jiji square glass plate retails for 2,300 yen (US$21.52)

▼ And the slightly larger Kiki square glass plate retails for 2,800 yen

The tumblers (which retail for 1,000 yen each) and the plates can currently be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores nationwide and online. And if you’d like to level-up your Ghibli cafe experience, don’t forget to add some Totoro cream puff pastries or Catbus cookies and pair them with a nice hot pot of Totoro tea!

Source, images: PR Times

