Japan is experiencing a real bread boom at the moment, and it’s not just regular everyday sliced loaves appearing on shelves, as they’re now popping up shaped like cats and bunnies too.

Now the bread world is being turned on its head yet again with a new take on baked dough that pays homage to Mt Fuji, or “Fujisan” as it’s known in Japan.

The unique bread has been created by Fujisan Shokupan, a bakery in Yamanashi Prefecture which is home to one half of Mt Fuji, as the mountain straddles the boundary of Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures in Japan.

Located at Fujikawaguchiko, which sits at the foot of the mountain, this bakery pays homage to the area’s famous landmark not only in appearance, but with its ingredients too. All the bread products at Fujisan Shokupan are made with locally produced Fujigane Kogen milk, high-quality “Kaihonoka” wheat from Yamanashi, and natural water sourced from Mt Fuji itself.

While a number of different breads are available, their specialty is the Fujisan bread, which features a striking blue-and-white gradation inside each loaf. These contrasting colours replicate the look of a snow-tipped Mt Fuji, using locally produced Kyoho grape juice for “an elegant, sweet finish”.

The Mt Fuji bread retails for 800 yen (US$7.28) plus tax, and comes packaged in a beautiful box, making it a perfect souvenir for visitors.

Address: Yamanashi-ken, Minamitsuru-gun, Fujikawaguchiko-machi, Funatsu 3462-11

山梨県南都留郡富士河口湖町船津3462-11

Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Source, images: @Press

