Free clothing downloads in Animal Crossing: New Horizons were inspired by real-life Harajuku-based casual clothing brand.

This year’s breakaway hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a myriad of ways to customize the gameplay to suit your style. In terms of the world of fashion, even real-life companies have begun offering in-game designs based on actual clothing catalogs, as evidenced earlier this month by authentic Kyoto kimono creator Chiso and the latest offering from Japanese clothing brand Sig Freak’s Store.

Sig Freak’s Store is a new brand birthed just a few months ago as an offshoot of Freak’s Store, a casual clothing chain found throughout Japan. Its parent company Daytona International envisions the brand as the new normal for the 2020s, with shoppers wanting to wear their comfortable designs for 1 day and 16 hours (in other words, 2 days minus 8 hours of sleep) straight. Their lineup of “tech chino” and “setup style” items are particularly characteristic of the overall style.

The brand announced their special tie-in with Animal Crossing: New Horizons last week, sharing a promotional image of characters sporting eight of the nine total designs.

Follow these steps to download the Sig Freak’s Store designs within your game.

Unlock the Able Sisters tailor shop during normal gameplay Open Nintendo Switch Online (Switch Online membership necessary) Touch the Custom Designs Portal in the upper-right corner of the Able Sisters tailor shop Search for the desired clothing item using its Design ID and download, as listed below,

First, check out this snappy line of outerwear.

▼ Sig tech chino coat: MO-BMRK-XHR4-YS8F

▼ Sig tech chino jacket: MO-8SS0-N6P5-787P

▼ Sig military blouson: MO-9YLW-58V2-5GJB

“Nakawata” refers to something that’s insulated or padded (in this case a jacket).

▼ Sig nakawata shirt: MO-NWQT-71DH-1DDH

▼ Sig logo T-style: MO-SBPT-9578-MS2G

The dresses and jumper are not only très chic but look super comfy as well.

▼ Sig long dress style: MO-PWDB-25LN-RYJ4

▼ Sig print dress: MO-DPLC-KHPB-Q21S

▼ Sig jumper skirt style: MO-9G00-NPF5-NTJ3

▼ Sig setup style: MO-PN8F-8NLM-CHJT

If you’d like to match your own look to your playable character’s, you can always check out Sig Freak’s Store clothing in real life by visiting their branch in Lumine Shinjuku 2 building in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district or by visiting the Freak’s Store Online Shop. In the meantime, don’t forget to download this special version of “curry” in your game, too.

Store information

Lumine Shinjuku 2 / ルミネ新宿 2

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 3-38-2 Lumine Shinjuku 2 3rd floor

東京都新宿区新宿 3-38-2 ルミネ新宿 2 3階

Open: Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Business hours may vary due to COVID-19 countermeasures so please check in advance.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

