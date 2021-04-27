Gamers of different genres have a wide variety to select from with Uniqlo’s upcoming Spring 2021 lineup.

Besides its comfy lounge wear and chic-looking basics, Uniqlo is well-known for its extensive UT Collection, which incorporates characters and motifs from world-renowned franchises and artists. For their upcoming Spring 2021 lineup, gamers in particular have much to look forward to as Uniqlo has announced a mega collaboration with multiple different video game franchises, including Animal Crossing, League of Legends, Pokémon, and Monster Hunter Rise.

▼ A glance at the many different brands and franchises the UT collection has collaborated with so far.

Already available for purchase, the Animal Crossing lineup comes with graphic tees, an assortment of goodies, and even baby wear. The T-shirts for this particular collection have a variety of whimsical designs, including but not limited to:

▼ The franchise’s main fruits and Gulliver washed up on a beach…

▼ …an homage to our favorite in-game activity which is trading turnips for those extra Bells…

▼ …and a handful of the game’s most memorable NPCs as well as the distinctive Dodo Airlines logo.

If you’re someone who prefers to show your love for a franchise via accessories instead, the Animal Crossing UT Collection will also have towels and reusable bags for sale. The towels can be used anywhere, whether you’re drying up after a relaxing bath or a swim at the pool, and the polyester bags come with an adjustable strap so you can either carry them with two hands or sling them over your shoulder.

▼ Towels go for 1,990 yen (US$18.40) and bags start from 990 yen (US$9.15)

In addition to new T-shirts, towels, and bags, there will be a small selection of shirts for babies. The shirts for babies feature tanuki-landlord Tom Nook’s twin sons Tommy and Timmy as well as blue outlines of several villagers on a striped pink-and-blue background. Each baby shirt can be bought for 990 yen.

As an extra bonus, folks who buy more than three products from this collection will be entered into a raffle to win an exclusive Animal Crossing-styled case. The case can fit miscellaneous goodies like toiletries, stationery, or a face mask, and will be available until supplies run out.

▼ From April 29, folks will also be able to visit a special “Uniqlo Island” and download a digital copy of Uniqlo’s Animal Crossing tees.

Besides Animal Crossing, for the first time ever, Uniqlo will also be collaborating with Riot Games’ famous online multiplayer arena game League of Legends. Six unisex T-shirts are planned for release, and they all feature eye-catching graphics. Champions Jinx and Ekko have their very own dedicated tees for this round, and the respective designs of their shirts pay homage to their general aesthetic.

▼ Front and back of the Jinx-themed shirt

▼ Ekoo stands front-and-center in this design

▼ Annie and Lux will also make a cameo with Ekko in the collection

One T-shirt from Uniqlo’s League of Legends collection with a special and striking design is dedicated to K/DA, a virtual K-pop-inspired girl group featuring characters Ahri, Akali, Evelynn and Kai’Sa. Set to shimmering monochromatic accents, the shirt has a distinctive appeal for both players of the game and stans of the pop group.

▼ Fun fact: K/DA is an in-game term referring to the number of kills, deaths, and assists sustained by a player.

Another addition to the 2021 Spring UT Collection lineup is a new array of Pokémon gear. It’s not Uniqlo’s first time working with Pokémon but what makes the collab special this time is the celebration of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary. Uniqlo will be launching 17 new designs, and casual bottoms will be purchasable in children’s sizes. Some of the designs which drew our eyes in particular were…

▼ … the flagship shirt for this year’s collection with a shiny, monochromatic outline of Pikachu…

▼ … a playful design with Gengar and its pre-evolutionary forms…

▼ … and this cute pair of pants featuring Wooloo and Yamper.

Last but not least, the final addition to Uniqlo’s UT Collection is none other than the recently released Monster Hunter Rise. Featuring iconography from the game, you can now take your Palico and/or Palamute companion with you in real life. New monsters introduced to Monster Hunter Rise are also spotlighted and children’s sizes will be included for select designs.

▼ Clockwise starting from the center monster: Magnamalo, Tetranadon, Aknosom, Great Izuchi, and Arzuros.

All graphic tees are 1,500 yen (US$13.87) each, with an exception for children’s sizes. Shirts in the kids’ section run for 990 yen instead, and bottoms will cost 790 yen (USD$7.30). While the Animal Crossing lineup has already been released, the League of Legends and Pokémon lineup will be respectively available from mid-to-late May, and Monster Hunter Rise gear won’t be available for purchase until mid-June. To shop for these unique T-shirts, access the UT Collection here and each franchise’s limited-edition shirts will be listed in the “Manga & Anime & Game” section, along with other collabs with well-known series, such as One Piece and Demon Slayer.

Source: Uniqlo (1, 2, 3, 4) via Game Spark via Hachima Kiko

Images: Uniqlo (1, 2, 3, 4), PR Times (1, 2)

