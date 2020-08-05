Studio Ghibli dresses add magic to the real world.

In the past, if we ever wanted to dress like a character from a Studio Ghibli film — whether for cosplay or regular daily life — we’ve had to use our imaginations and fashion up our own little outfits.

Now, though, Studio Ghibli has taken all the hard work out for us, as they’ve just announced they’ll be selling two official one-piece dresses designed to look like the ones worn by titular heroine Kiki in Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ The dresses come in two variations: the dark blue “Witch’s Essentials” and the beige “Bread Wreath“, referencing the different patches on the chest.

The dark blue dress looks just like the one Kiki wears to work, with the same billowy shape and three-quarter length sleeves. This is the outfit Kiki wears while riding her magical broomstick as well, which allows you to conjure up all sorts of magical airborne scenarios as you swish about in the full-length number.

When Kiki’s not wearing her navy dress in the film, she can be seen wearing a lighter-coloured long smock under a peach-coloured apron while out in the world of nature. The beige-tone “Bread Wreath” dress is said to mimic this outfit from the film while paying homage to the nature-loving side of Kiki so you can channel her carefree spirit in your day-to-day life.

The dresses have been designed for comfort with natural fabric made from cotton and linen and a relaxed fit. They’re also designed to be worn in two ways: either buttoned up or unbuttoned, as a long, lightweight coat in the style of a traditional haori.

▼ The dresses will be available in-store and online at the Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain for 7,480 yen (US$70.51) each.

If there’s anything Kiki has taught us, it’s that we all have at least one special magical power, and these new dresses are a great way to step into that mindset and bring a bit of magic to our everyday.

Now that the groundbreaking ceremony has been completed at the upcoming Ghibli Park, hopefully we’ll have more character costumes like this to look forward to when it finally opens in the hopefully not-too-distant future!

Source, images: PR Times

