Inspired by the tableware seen in the animated movie.

In amongst all the magical adventures of a Studio Ghibli movie, it’s often the scenes featuring animated meals that stay with us the most, inspiring home cooks and Internet sleuths everywhere.

Now, the animation studio is helping us add some of that Ghibli magic to mealtimes with the release of an official tableware set featuring magical black cat Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service. It’s not just the designs on the new pieces that are Ghibli-esque, as the items themselves are said to be modelled on the tableware seen in the movie, when Osono-san, who owns the Gütiokipänjä bakery with her husband Fukuo, helps to look after Kiki and Jiji in their home.

▼ Jiji eats from a deep dish with black-cat mugs on the table.

There are six items in the “Osono-san’s Tableware Series“, starting with a beautiful ceramic milk jug and sugar pot, priced at 3,740 yen (US$34.17) and 3,080 yen respectively.

The bright yellow floral Jiji design also appears on a ceramic spoon (990 yen) and plate, the latter of which measures 16 centimetres (6.3 inches) in diameter (1,870 yen).

The real star of the collection, however, is the gorgeous ceramic mug, priced at 2,420 yen.

The mug is generously sized, so you can fill it with hot drinks to keep you cosy and warm during the colder months.

Rounding off the collection is the ceramic Jiji’s Milk Dish, which measures 18 centimetres across, priced at 2,420 yen.



While you could use it as a milk dish for your own furry friend, it’s also fine for regular humans to eat off of too!



The tableware range became available to purchase from 18 September at Studio Ghibli’s licensed chain Donguri Kyowakoku and through the chain’s online store.

The range is a great way to add a bit of magic to any meal, and it’ll look perfect in your kitchen alongside these Totoro tableware goods and Ghibli cartoon glasses.

Source: PR Times

Featured image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Studio Ghibli

