The Ghibli brand for feminine tastes has adorable new patterns for clothes and accessories out now!

Ghibli-focused Donguri Closet–a companion to the Ghibli-themed Donguri Kyowakoku toy and accessory brand–is an adorable brand of clothing and accessories that take inspiration from the charming heroines of Ghibli’s films. Previously, they’ve released comfortable roomwear that looks like the characters’ dresses and pretty brooches with the silhouettes of their faces, among other things that we just couldn’t wait to get our hands on, and if you’re a fan of Kiki’s Delivery Service or Howl’s Moving Castle, you’ll also want to empty your bank accounts for their newest releases!

The new Roomdress Collection contains six different items decorated with motifs from Kiki’s and Sophie’s stories. There are two prints–one for Kiki and one for Sophie–and they’re designed like watercolor paintings, lending them an even cuter and more artsy air than normal prints. The theme of Kiki’s pattern is “A Morning at Gütiokipänjä Bakery”, and it has little illustrations of different kinds of bread interspersed with Kiki’s Delivery Service sign and her cat Jiji in different poses. The pink tint of the background of the print lends it a nice girlish softness.

Sophie’s pattern, “A Sleepy Night with Talismans”, features lots of the little talismans and trinkets found in Howl’s bedroom. A sleeping Heen, a gazing Calcifer, and other whimsical designs also appear on this slightly more mature print, which is on a white background.

Both adorable patterns appear on three different products. The first is a comfy-looking house dress with a drawstring waist (9,240 yen [US$67.35]).

It’s one-size-fits-all but made big to be extra comfortable and breezy.

The second is a mirror with a foldable stand (2,860 yen), which is made of synthetic leather and printed with either Kiki or Sophie’s pattern.

At 175 by 215 by 15 millimeters (6.9 by 8.5 by 0.6 inches), it’s a good size for applying makeup, and not too big that it won’t fit in a large purse.

Last in the collection are two glass mugs with either the Kiki or the Sophie design (2,420 yen each). Since they’re made of glass, they aren’t heat resistant, but they’re so pretty you won’t even mind. Fill them with cold tea or your favorite soft drink when you have guests over and watch them turn green with envy!

You can find these items at the Lazona Kawasaki Plaza branch of Donguri Closet, just outside of Tokyo, or in the Donguri Closet corner of the Donguri Kyowakoku stores in Lucua Osaka, Nagoya Takashimaya Gate Tower Mall, Tokyo Sky Tree Town Solamachi, and Canal City Hakata. While you’re there, don’t forget to check out Donguri Kyowakoku’s new line of Princess Mononoke accessories. If none of those are close to you, you’re in luck because you can also order them from the Donguri Closet official shop!

Source: PR Times

Top image: Donguri Closet

Insert images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!