Theme park adapts to the new normal with special remote work plans for visitors.

Ever since the pandemic turned everyone’s everyday lives upside down, businesses have been looking for ways to stay afloat while workers have been looking for quiet places to telecommute outside the office.

This perfect storm has led to karaoke joints, coffeehouse chains and restaurants readjusting their services to cater to the needs of the teleworker. Now, another unique location has opened up for those who want to work from home away from home: Tokyo’s Yomiuriland amusement park.

Yomiuriland’s new telecommuting campaign, called “Amusement Work“, lets people work from a couple of different sites around the theme park. The first site that’s opened up is a poolside location, which comes complete with tables and deck chairs. Yomiuriland will be providing power and Wi-Fi throughout the area so telecommuters can use their laptops and devices to work with a view that creates the feeling of being at a tropical resort.

Those who really want to reap the benefits of being at an amusement park will enjoy working from the Ferris wheel, which allows you to rent a private gondola for an hour, with pocket Wi-Fi provided. One hour on the ride gets you four laps of the wheel, so you’ll have plenty of chances to look out and enjoy the view from the top.

Of course, you don’t have to work in either of these locations — you can also use them as a place to relax and chill out in as well.

Reservations for Amusement Work are limited and can be made online at the official Yomiuriland website. Tickets cost 1,900 yen (US$18) per person on weekdays and 2,000 yen on other days, and include: admission to the park, use of the poolside area (with one table, two chairs and two deckchairs), power, Wi-Fi, a one-hour ride on the Ferris wheel, free parking, and a free towel ticket to use at the “Oka no Yu” public bath, located just outside the park.

Up to two people can share the poolside area and gondolas at the same time, with the price of a shared ticket costing 1,800 yen per person on weekdays, weekends and holidays, and the park will be accepting telecommuters from 15 October. Yomiuriland suggests bringing friends and family along for the day so you can get some work done before meeting them afterwards to enjoy the rest of the attractions.

Whether you head out to the park for work or for play, or both, one thing’s for sure — attending a Zoom meeting from the comfort of a Ferris Wheel will make for a very memorable meeting.

Campaign information

Yomiuriland / よみうりランド

Address: Tokyo-to, Inagi-shi, Yanokuchi 4015-1

東京都稲城市矢野口4015-1

Campaign hours: 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (Amusement Work visitors can stay in the park after 4:00 p.m.)

Images: PR Times

