You might need to “sit” for this one–indulge in the nostalgia and buy up the exclusive character goods at this limited-time art appreciation event.

2020 has brought uncountable challenges, but one of the few good things to come out of this year is the release of Yashahime, the anime-only sequel to Rumiko Takahashi’s beloved Inuyasha story. Since premiering on October 3, the series has so far been an absolute treasure trove of nostalgia for those who grew up watching the original time-traveling, feudal fantasy series 20 years ago. The renewed interest in the series has also led to a variety of celebratory events across Japan such as the limited-time free release of all 558 Inuyasha manga chapters as well as the opening of an Inuyasha-themed cafe in Japan (currently wrapping up its final leg in Nagoya on November 29).

This time, we’re ecstatic to share that the first rotating art exhibition dedicated to the Inuyasha anime will be held in five Japanese cities through the end of 2020 and into early next year.

▼ The main promotional image for the exhibition features titular character Inuyasha in his full-human and half-demon forms.

The Inuyasha Anime Exhibition will be open in Tokyo beginning on November 7 for just over two weeks before moving to Niigata (Takahashi’s hometown), Nagoya, Osaka, and Fukuoka (if only those of us outside of Japan could hop in the Bone-Eater’s Well and travel across space and time instantly…!) Not much has been released yet regarding the content of the artwork to be displayed, but we do have plenty of information about tickets and themed merchandise to be sold at the events.

Advance tickets are currently on sale through Lawson and are encouraged, though same-day tickets may also be purchased. However, visitors should note that there are daily limits for the amount of tickets that can be sold, as well as strictly enforced entry times due to coronavirus countermeasures. In the case of the Tokyo exhibition, there will be ten unique entry times to choose from per day. Ticket prices are as follows (entry for children younger than elementary school age is free):

Standard tickets (advance)

Adults: 1,000 yen (US$9.50)

Junior high and high school students: 800 yen

Elementary school students: 600 yen

Standard tickets (same day)

Adults: 1,300 yen

Junior high and high school students: 1,100 yen

Elementary school students: 900 yen

In addition, special tickets that come with a limited edition hand towel and mini dish, pictured below, are also available for either advance or same-day purchase:

Special tickets with goods (advance)

Adults: 2,500 yen

Junior high and high school students: 2,300 yen

Elementary school students: 2,100 yen

Special tickets with goods (same day)

Adults: 2,800 yen

Junior high and high school students: 2,600 yen

Elementary school students: 2,400 yen

▼ Limited-edition goods: a hand towel featuring the playful fox demon Shippo and feline demon companion Kirara, as well as a mini dish featuring Inuyasha

As a special perk, everyone who enters the exhibition will also receive one of the following five randomly selected commemorative illustrations!

▼ Friends, foes, and the infamous love triangle of the Inuyasha-verse

With dozens of commemorative goods and multiple character versions to choose from, the on-site shop is where longtime fans may really have to display some of that good old-fashioned “sit” restraint before they empty their wallets faster than Sango (the OG demon slayer) could slap Miroku (the perverted monk). Let’s take a peek at the goodies, shall we?

Exhibition pamphlet (2,200 yen)

Clear files A-D (385 yen)

Postcard sets A-C (660 yen)

Acrylic stands — Inuyasha, Sesshomaru–two versions of each (1,650 yen)

We hope that Yashahime will finally answer our most burning question of all time: Exactly what conditioner does Inuyasha’s older half-brother Sesshomaru use to maintain those silky locks?!

Go-shuincho [a notebook for collecting seal stamps at shrines or temples] (2,200 yen)

Charm straps — Inuyasha, Kagome, Shippo, Miroku, Sango, Kikyo, Sesshomaru, Rin, Naraku versions (1,650 yen)

These charm straps display a token featuring weapons, items, or beings commonly associated with each character.

▼ Pictured: Inuyasha and Kagome versions

Plushies — Inuyasha, Kagome, Miroku, Sango, Sesshomaru versions (3,080 yen)

Plushie key chains — Shippo, Kirara versions (1,980 yen)

Acrylic stands collection / 8 total (880 yen)

T-shirts — Inuyasha, Shippo & Kirara versions (3,300 yen)

Acrylic key chains with stand collection — 13 total (770 yen)

These key chains are notable for featuring individual goods of several popular secondary characters, including Kohaku, Koga, Kagura & Kanna, and Bankotsu & Jakotsu.

Fried mochi slices in a tin (1,650 yen)

Cup ramen with bonus sticker (864 yen)

In what has to be the most hilarious offering of the bunch, you too can now sample the same 21st century instant ramen that Inuyasha is so enamored with. The illustration on the front of the package is a nod to episode 82 of the original anime which takes place mainly in the modern era.

Canvas boards A-C (3,850 yen) and Music box (4,180 yen)

Acrylic dioramas (large–3,080 yen, small–1,650 yen)

Fragrance salves — Inuyasha, Kagome, Shippo, Miroku, Sango, Kikyo, Sesshomaru versions (935 yen)

▼ Pictured: Miroku and Sango versions

Natural rock bracelets — Inuyasha, Sesshomaru versions (4,400 yen)

Pins collection — 8 total (550 yen)

Tote bag (2,200 yen)

Notebook-style smartphone case (3,850 yen)

Big tapestries — Inuyasha, Sesshomaru versions (9,350 yen)

Inuyasha animation 2021 desktop calendar (1,980 yen)

Shoppers who buy over 5,000 yen worth of goods at the on-site shop will receive a small present. In addition, please note that the shop is regretfully unable to accept Shikon jewel shards as a form of payment.

We hope that the news of this exhibition has you even more excited than Miroku at a pool party. If you’d like a refresher on the original anime series before going to see the artwork or watching Yashahime, check out our guide to the essential Inuyasha episodes to rewatch in the meantime.

Inuyasha Anime Exhibition information

Times and details are subject to change so please check the official website before going.

Tokyo (November 7, 2020-November 23, 2020)

Ikebukuro Parco Main Building, Parco Factory 7th floor

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Minami-Ikebukuro 1-28-2

東京都豊島区南池袋1-28-2

Open: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (last entry at 8:30 p.m.)

Note: November 23, 2020 last entry at 5:30 p.m.

Niigata (November 28, 2020-January 11, 2021)

Niigata Manga Animation Museum, Bandai City BP2 1st floor

Address: Niigata-shi, Chuo-ku, Yachiyo 2-5-7

新潟市中央区八千代2-5-7

Open: Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (last entry at 6:30 p.m.)

Closed: January 1, 2021

Note: December 31, 2020 & January 11, 2021 last entry at 4:30 p.m.

Nagoya (January 16, 2021-January 31, 2021)

Nagoya Parco

Details will be released when the time draws closer.

Osaka & Fukuoka

Details will be released when the time draws closer.

