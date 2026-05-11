This year’s immersive lights display takes inspiration from the atmosphere of a Japanese summer festival with firework and firefly designs.

Every year since 2014, Japanese digital art company Naked, Inc. has held a Tokyo Tower City Light Fantasia event at the popular Tokyo landmark. This year’s version, subtitled ~Summer Landscape 2026~, will be held from May 11 through September 6.

The heart of the display is a lights show on the second floor of the Tower’s Main Deck observation level, which is located 150 meters (492 feet) in the air. This show combines the nighttime city view with projection mapping and unique light configurations for a fully immersive experience designed to evoke the feel of a Japanese summer festival. Along with the vibrant firework projections on the windows, floor gobo lights will create fireworks patterns on the floor and small yellow laser lights will mimic the movements of glowing fireflies.

▼ A sneak peek of the immersive lights experience

Furthermore, following the spectacular Sakura Candle Monument from the Tower’s Spring Concerto event, a new summer-themed candle structure made from bamboo and driftwood will be on display in the center of the event space from June 19 through September 6.

As a sweet bonus, there’s no extra charge for accessing the Summer Landscape 2026 event other than the standard admission fee to the Tower’s Main Deck. The event’s daily times vary by date and are as listed below:

● May 11-June 7: 7 p.m.-10:50 p.m.

● June 8-July 12 7: 7:30 p.m.-10:50 p.m.

● July 13-August 16: 7 p.m.-10:50 p.m.

● August 17-September 6: 6:30 p.m.-10:50 p.m.

While you’re in the Tower, we also feel obligated to caution you not to accidentally slip into a fantasy world and become a protagonist of a magical girl anime.

Source, images: PR Times

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