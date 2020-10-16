Vending machine gourmands rejoice! Coca-Cola’s Go:Good line has a new meal you can buy in a can and gulp down.

As we proceed into October and the temperatures begin to drop, there’s a real possibility that on your journey out in the rapidly cooling climes you might find yourself in need of a little snack or pick-me-up. Thankfully, Japanese vending machines have covered for this occasion with their ever-popular array of drinkable soups, served piping hot in aluminium cans for easy drinking.

One popular producer of canned soups is Coca-Cola, who not only sells cans of the eternal favorite corn potage under their canned soup label Go:Good but also offers minestrone and even a classy canned shrimp bisque.

▼ Corn potage, shrimp bisque and minestrone soup: in can form!

Now, Coca-Cola has cooked up a brand new flavor of canned soup for the 2020 fall season: dashi. Commonly made with bonito shavings and kelp, dashi is a rich, flavorful soup stock that can be enjoyed both on its own or as a base for other soups, like miso soup.

▼ The ad proclaims “Steep your body and soul in flavor”.

Interestingly, Coca-Cola is targeting the older generation with this product — people in their 40s to 60s worried about their sodium intake. They intend for people who are “health-conscious and enjoy natural flavors” to enjoy their drinkable dashi, too. The product is made from blending shaved bonito with kelp and flying fish extract, and allegedly has a simple taste that is hard to tire of. You can even use it when cooking other dishes!

The cans went on sale on October 12 for a suggested retail price of 130 yen (US$1.23), but since prices can vary from vending machine to vending machine, you may have to pay a little more or less at a given machine. Pick up a can if you’re out on an excursion and in need of a toasty treat. We imagine it’ll pair beautifully with a pack of ramen-flavored Pringles!

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter