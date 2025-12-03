This nostalgic merch lineup will transport you right back in time to your youth without needing to fall down any wells.

Thank You Mart is a Japanese discount store geared towards younger crowds that sells exclusive character-driven merchandise from popular franchises. All of its items cost no more than 390 yen (US$2.50) without tax (429 yen with tax), which gives it its name of “Sankyuu Mart”–literally san (“three”) and kyuu (“nine”), which sound like the English words “thank you” when spoken together.

The chain is currently collaborating with the legendary manga creator Rumiko Takahashi’s enduring Inuyasha series for the first time. The franchise, which is celebrating its 29th manga anniversary and 25th anime anniversary this year, is a beloved staple of circa-2000 TV anime programming in many countries. Who can resist a good shonen adventure series that also contains ample amounts of Takahashi-style time-slipping fantasy, comedy, romance, and more set largely in a demon-infested alternate reality of Japan’s Sengoku Warring States period (1467-1615)? Our Millennial hearts are singing!

▼ The Thank You Mart x Inuyasha collaboration lineup

Let’s take a look at each of the 15 items in more detail.

First up are these randomly selected holographic stickers, which are the cheapest offering of the whole lineup at 214 yen each. A mystery 12th sticker adds to the intrigue.

These four acrylic omamori (protective charm)-shaped keychains are a nice two-for-one deal, featuring differing characters on each side. We think some viewers who engaged in fan wars back in the day might prickle a bit seeing Kagome and shrine priestess Kikyo featured on both sides of one keychain as they both served as the main love interests of half-demon, half-human protagonist Inuyasha at different times. A nice touch is main series villain Naraku and wind sorceress demon Kagura, who have a complicated relationship.

Six randomly selected clear flat pouches add a nice variety to the mix by featuring not only couples like dubious monk Miroku and demon slayer Sango, but also less frequently seen fan-favorite characters on merch such as Shichinintai antagonists Jakotsu and Bankotsu and Kagome-loving wolf demon Koga.

This fluffy drawstring pouch pays homage to demon cat ally Kirara and even has protruding ears. How we all wanted to fly around in the sky on Kirara’s back in her fierce larger form as kids…!

The flat tote bag seems like it’s featuring a tender moment between Inuyasha and Kagome at first glance, but a closer look reveals that flea demon Myoga is also in the scene.

These stylish acrylic hair clips that spotlight at-odds half-brothers Inuyasha and Sesshomaru (featuring a handsome screenshot from the anime’s second ending credits!) are perfect for clipping your bangs back while washing your face or even for wearing out on the town.

Add a little fun to your daily chores with the two-piece washing machine net set for washing your delicates.

The Kirara-themed face-washing wristbands are meant to stop water from trickling down your arms and sleeves when you wash your face, but they’re also cute enough to wear in other spaces.

Randomly selected acrylic keychains are a staple of these kinds of anime tie-ins. You can try your luck at getting your favorite out of these seven, which include fox demon mascot-like character Shippo for the first time.

Similarly, the same characters are featured on these seven randomly selected tin badges.

The collapsible, portable mirror is a particularly handy item, but we imagine Inuyasha would have a few choice words to say if he knew that a portrait of Sesshomaru was gracing the other side. It’s a dysfunctional sibling relationship at best…

What looks like a cute Kirara keychain at first actually turns out to be a practical and extendible measuring tape for your on-the-go needs!

The clear purple multiuse case with carabiner is the perfect prize for anyone who values Sesshomaru’s tendency to say as few words as possible and stare sternly into the distance.

Kirara-themed ankle socks are simply too cute! They’re made to fit feet between 23-25 centimeters (9.1-9.8 inches) in length.

Lastly, we end on another Kirara-themed item–these acrylic bead stickers that you can assemble yourself using a process similar to diamond painting.

A number of the above items are currently available for preorder on Thank You Mart’s online store. The merch is set to be shipped and go on sale in store locations throughout Japan in mid-December, but no official date has yet been revealed. Until then, we suggest you stock up on other Inuyasha-themed merch and save up your sick days–you’re gonna need them when you go back in time to fight all kinds of demons.

Related: Thank You Mart shop list

Source, images: Thank You Mart

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!