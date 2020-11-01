A cool and clever idea that Demon Slayer fans, and kids too, will love.

The sky’s the limit when it comes to how much time and money you want to put into your cosplay props. Custom fabrication and digital after-effects are both tools that can make your photos look as close to their source material visuals as possible, as long as you’re willing to make the financial/temporal investment.

So when you see this awesome recreation of Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba hero Tanjiro’s magical sword-fighting technique above, you might think that Japanese Twitter user @nam_5 spent a lot of time fiddling with photo editing software to render the First Form: Water Surface Slash, which leaves a trail of mid-air water waves behind the blade, in all its glory.

But nope, there’s no Photoshop trickery involved here whatsoever, and @nam_5’s son, who’s holding the sword, didn’t just go learn magic either. Instead, this is a super-cheap, and super-clever, idea made possible entirely with things @nam_5 picked up at his local 100 yen shop.

All you need to do this for yourself are a plastic katana and two rolls of translucent plain weave tape.

Just cut off a few long strips of tape, attach them to the sword in an alternating pattern…

…and swing away to vanquish your demonic foes!

▼ Total after-tax cost to become his son’s hero: Just 330 yen (US$3.15)

After sharing his idea, others were quick to try out @nam_5’s anime sword-crafting technique for themselves, with some also adapting it for Demon Slayer’s flame-based sword techniques by using pink tape instead of blue, and it seems like you could create dramatically wide manga-style motion blurs by using a single color of tape that matches the hue of the sword.

So don’t worry if you don’t have a massive budget for your cosplay project, or hours upon hours to sink into it, because all you really need is imagination.

Source: Twitter/@nam_5 via IT Media

Images: Twitter/@nam_5

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter, where he highly recommends tracking down and playing Mercenary Force, the Game Boy game shown in @nam_5’s profile icon.