Power of the Demon Slayer Corps’ arsenal harnessed in kashigiri form.

So by this point, we’re pretty much all in agreement that Japanese swords are awesome, right? Within that group, though, the Nichiren Blades wielded by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s cast of heroes are especially cool.

Obviously, those of us in the real world don’t have quite the same need to arm ourselves with demon-slaying weaponry as protagonist Tanjiro and his cohorts do. However, there is a set of Nichiren Blades that you can own and use not to cut through evil, but to cut through your desserts.

These metal recreations of the Nichiren Blades are actually kashigiri, a type of utensil used for eating Japanese desserts. Most kashigiri are made out of wood and look a little like broad toothpicks, but these special Demon Slayer ones are metallic replicas of the swords wielded by Tanjiro, Rengoku, Shinobu, and Kanao.

▼ The Rengoku kashigiri

These aren’t just cheap color variations either. Each piece has its own unique tsua (handguard), grip, and blade detailing.

▼ Shinobu kashigiri

The dessert swords measure 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) in length, and while their blades aren’t sharpened, they can still cut through and stab into traditional Japanese desserts like the yokan (sweet bean gelatin) that are included in the set. Once you’ve sliced off the bite size you want, you then stick the sword’s tip into the yokan and use it to pop the piece in your mouth.

▼ Kanao kashigiri

▼ The set’s yokan flavors, from left to right, are: salt, purple sweet potato, zunda bean, brown sugar, and sweet potato.

In addition to the four Nichiren Blades, the set also includes two decorative rests so that you don’t have to set them directly on the table when not in use. One is shaped like the bamboo tube Nezuko is constantly clamping down on, while the other is modeled after Shinobi’s butterfly hair ornament.

The entire set of Nichiren Blades, rests, and yokan is being offered online as a bundle through Premium Bandai here, priced at 7,990 yen (US$73). Shipping is scheduled for March, just in time to help comfort fans who’ll no doubt be feeling sad after the Demon Slayer restaurant at Universal Studios Japan winds down.

