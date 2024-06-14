Mayla Kimetsu no Yaiba Iconique Hair Object + Kanzashi is a lot to say, but also gives fans of the anime franchise a lot to love.

Japanese anime fashion brand Mayla has repeatedly wowed us with their high-heeled shoes for fans of series such as Sailor Moon and Cardcaptor Sakura. But today we’re looking at a line that aims literally higher, with Mayla’s gorgeous line of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba hair accessories.

There are a total of seven designs in the collection, one inspired by protagonist Tanjiro pictured above) and six by the elite Hashira members of the Demon slayer Corps.

▼ Designs for Giyu Tomioka (left) and Shinobu Kocho

▼ Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui

▼ Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji

Officially, they’re called the Mayla Kimetsu no Yaiba Iconique Hair Object + Kanzashi, which is an undeniably flowery bit of nomenclature, but pretty much in keeping with Mayla’s penchant for elaborate elegance. The long name is also justified by how versatile these things are. They can be used either as hair clips or as kanzashi (Japanese-style straight hairpins), since they’re equipped with the proper parts for both.

▼ Kanzashi style

▼ Hair clip style, which appears to involve removing the tassel

Mayla once again displays their skill at blending in design cues that are readily apparent to fans of the anime source material, yet with enough subtlety that the items still function first and foremost, as fashionable accessories. While the seven designs all share a similar style and construction, each makes use of its representative character’s image color and distinct costume fabric patterns.

Look closely, and you’ll also notice that dangling from the center of each ribbon is a charm shaped like the handguard of that character’s Nichirin Sword handguard.

And yes, even the box they come in looks cool.

The Mayla Kimetsu no Yaiba Iconique Hair Object + Kanzashi are priced at 7,920 yen (US$51) and will be available for purchase until noon July 10 through the Mayla online shop here.

Source: Mayla via Nijimen

Top image: Mayla

Insert images: Mayla

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!