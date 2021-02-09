Just when we thought Japanese convenience stores couldn’t get any more convenient, we were proven wrong.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way a lot of people in Japan work, including a skyrocketing trend in remote work. However, since not everyone has the space or utilities to work from home efficiently, public teleworking spaces have been soaring in demand as well. Big names like Starbucks and well-known capsule hotels alike have renovated their spaces to fill that gap, but what if there was an even more convenient place to work?

That’s what Japanese smart work booth company Telecube Service had in mind when they decided to open their first in-store teleworking cubicle in Iidabashi’s Masumoto Building 7-Eleven store, just a few minutes’ walk from Tokyo’s Iidabashi Station.

▼ Here’s what the outside of the building looks like.

A Telecube has everything one person needs to work or study efficiently: a charging station, electrical outlets, a WiFi connection, and soundproof walls so you can get those Zoom meetings done. There’s even a ventilation option so you can change out the air, a much-appreciated option in these hazardous times.

Telecubes are available on a reservation-only system to registered members, so you’ll have to visit their website if you’re interested in trying one out. Unless you’re piggybacking on a company payment plan, you’ll also have to shell out 250 yen (US$2.37) for every 15 minutes of use. But if a few extra yen is what it takes to get your work done, isn’t it worth it? And if the Masumoto Building cube isn’t available, there are plenty more located around Tokyo and Japan.

So next time you need a change of scenery in your remote work space or you just want an excuse to get some premium snacks at the convenience store, go ahead and reserve that Telecube!

Working Booth Information

7-Eleven Iidabashi Masumoto Building Branch/セブンイレブン 飯田橋升本ビル店

Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Agebacho 1-21

東京都新宿区揚場町1-21

Open for reservations everyday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Website

