The coronavirus pandemic has Jason adding some extra precautions to his night of killing this year.
For some, Friday the 13th is lucky, for others it’s unlucky, and for Jason Voorhees, the cold-blooded murderer from the Friday the 13th horror movie series, it’s the busiest time of year.
2020, however, has thrown a spanner into the works for the hockey-masked Jason, who had to call off his activities on 13 March due to the coronavirus. You may recall him making this announcement from Japan at the time.
▼ “This month’s Friday the 13th has been called off.”
今月の「13日の金曜日」は自粛することになりました。 pic.twitter.com/SaK4Ydjp97— すえきち (@suekichiii) March 10, 2020
Now, on 13 November, Jason has had to adapt to the new normal once again, and this time it comes with a heap of new rules he didn’t have to deal with back in his heyday throughout the ’80s, when he was slashing people up on screen.
His latest photo shows him preparing for this Friday with some extra essentials, because although he’s a cold-blooded killer, he’s not a senseless idiot who doesn’t follow government guidelines.
今日実施するはずだった、新しい生活様式に対応した「13日の金曜日」 pic.twitter.com/ClY0WN6rnv— すえきち (@suekichiii) November 12, 2020
The photo above reveals that Jason:
- Has checked his body temperature, which is 36.2 degrees Celsius (97.16 degrees Fahrenheit)
- Has covered his mouth and nose with a face mask
- Is outdoors in a well-ventilated area
- Is practicing social distancing
- Has washed and sterilised his hands
- Has sterilised his axe
With all those coronavirus countermeasures in place, it looks like Jason is all clear to start work! He’s certainly not going to let the pandemic get in his way of doing what he does best on Friday the 13th, as he’s been preparing for the day ever since he switched his wall calendar over to November.
▼ “This month’s 13th…is on a Friday!!”
今月の13日は…金曜日！！ pic.twitter.com/rKl1CzB9Ap— すえきち (@suekichiii) November 1, 2020
On 6 November, he held a press conference to assure everyone that “This month’s Friday the 13th will take place with thorough infection countermeasures.”
今月の「13日の金曜日」は感染防止対策を徹底した上で実施します pic.twitter.com/3dPYnhVQo5— すえきち (@suekichiii) November 6, 2020
And on 8 November, he began the countdown to the big day.
▼ Five more days
13日の金曜日まで pic.twitter.com/uCFbp6tjTM— すえきち (@suekichiii) November 8, 2020
▼ Four more days
13日の金曜日まで pic.twitter.com/HmsimYZl4j— すえきち (@suekichiii) November 9, 2020
▼ Two more days
13日の金曜日まで pic.twitter.com/csziELxkA2— すえきち (@suekichiii) November 11, 2020
▼ And on the day before the 13th, he was seen sterilising his tools.
明日の「13日の金曜日」に備えて念入りに消毒するジェイソン pic.twitter.com/1wkQ5FLfVE— すえきち (@suekichiii) November 12, 2020
However, during the day on the 13th, Jason checked the news on his phone and found that the number of people infected in Japan was the highest it’s ever been.
「感染者過去最多…」 pic.twitter.com/TmsbF2Qygg— すえきち (@suekichiii) November 12, 2020
And so Jason decided to do the socially responsible thing and made a public announcement.
▼ “Due to the current spread of infections, today’s Friday the 13th will be cancelled.”
感染が拡大している現在の状況を踏まえ、本日の「13日の金曜日」は中止します pic.twitter.com/rcwkmOMARS— すえきち (@suekichiii) November 12, 2020
As the world breathed a sigh of relief at the news, it must’ve been a sad day for Jason, and his mate Freddy Krueger also appeared to be shocked by the statement.
November 12, 2020
While it’s unclear whether the decision was made with the safety of society or himself in mind, we’re just happy to hear that Jason will be putting his sterilised axe away for the evening. And Jason’s handler, @suekichiii, is happy to report that the masked murderer is now at home, drowning his sorrows with sake and a nabe hotpot with Sadako and Chucky.
おうちで過ごす13日の金曜日の夜 pic.twitter.com/iTEUCaZBsz— すえきち (@suekichiii) November 13, 2020
Well, we’ll all sleep a little better tonight knowing that Jason has decided to call off his usual Friday the 13th activities. Now we’ll just have to wait until August 2021, the next time the 13th falls on a Friday, to see if the coronavirus will have subsided enough to allow him to carry out his duties as normal.
That will be shortly after the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to end, so if you’re here in Japan at that time, be sure to watch your back and keep an eye on our site for all the important updates!
Source, featured image: Twitter/@suekichiii
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply