“Don’t Worry, Egg’Wich” delivers a protein hit with eggy buns that are sure to please health-conscious fast food lovers.

For a country that prides itself on its healthy cuisine and long-living citizens, Japan has a surprisingly large number of fast food joints. Now, there’s a new one to add to the list, and this one claims to be healthier than most burger places, as it uses eggs instead of bread for its buns.

▼ Say hello to Don’t Worry Egg’Wich!

As our American readers will know, the Eggwich is an American-born creation that looks like a hamburger but has less carbs and more protein, thanks to the egg “buns”. While the Eggwich has become widely available as a ready-made snack sold at supermarkets in the U.S., never before has there been a store dedicated to the Eggwich…until now.

That’s right, Don’t Worry Egg’Wich is being called the world’s first Eggwich specialty store, and they plan to impress their customers with their original egg buns, which are said to have “a fluffy texture and moderately sweet taste”.

In addition to the standard Egg’Wich (390 yen [US$3.72]), there are two other burgers on the menu, all containing 100-percent beef patties.

▼ The Cheese Egg’Wich (490 yen)

▼ And the Double-Double (690 yen)

The name Don’t Worry Egg’Wich is said to convey the message of “Don’t worry! Rest assured!” This is because eating hamburgers is often a guilt-inducing experience from a health perspective, but an Egg’Wich is said to be a guilt-free option for dieters and people with sugar restrictions.

As this poster shows, regular burgers can have 30-41.9 grams of sugar, but the Egg’Wich has only 9.7 grams, the Cheese Egg’Wich contains 9 grams, and the Double-Double contains 10.4 grams of sugar.

The new store will be opening in Osaka on 24 November, and we’ll be there to check it out at a special preview event before it opens. After trying the McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger wth rice buns, and Mos Burger’s Toma-mi Burger with two halves of a whole tomato for buns, we can’t wait to see how this new breadless burger fares on our fast food-loving taste buds.

Store Information

Don’t Worry Egg’Wich

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Nishi-ku, Awaza 1-13-15

大阪府大阪市西区阿波座1-13-15

Open: 8:00 a.m.-10:00p.m.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!