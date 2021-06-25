A towering teriyaki treat for the taste buds, only available for a limited time.

Burger King has been showing the competition who’s boss in Japan recently with a new lineup of limited-edition oversized one-pound burgers, ranging from the Extreme One Pound Beef Burger to the Maximum Super One Pound and the super hot Strong Magma.

Now, the fast food chain is continuing its attack on our waistlines with the unveiling of a brand new instalment in the series: the Tokyo Teriyaki Tower Super One Pound Beef Burger.

This four-patty monstrosity is a celebration of teriyaki sauce, the sweet-salty soy glaze that’s often used to add a distinct Japanese flavour to meat and vegetables. Burger King’s special teriyaki sauce is said to be extra rich, thanks to the addition of two secret ingredients: charred green onions and red miso.

The special sauce will be slathered on four flame-grilled 100-percent beef patties and sandwiched in between two thick buns, along with fresh onion, pickles, mayo, and two slices of rich cheddar cheese.

▼ To commemorate the release, those who purchase the tower will receive a special sticker, available in limited numbers.

The Tokyo Teriyaki Tower Super One Pound Beef Burger will come at a cost to your stomach and your wallet, with each burger priced at 1,380 yen (US$12.45) on its own or 1,680 yen as part of a set, which includes a medium-sized drink and fries. The burger will only be available for a very limited time, from 25 June to 8 July, or until stocks last, and will be sold from 2:00 p.m. nationwide each day during this 14-day sales period.

So go forth, dear readers, and conquer the Tokyo Teriyaki Tower if you dare! A word of warning, though – you may find it a challenge to scale just one of these tower burgers, and we’re speaking from experience, after our epic all-you-can-eat failure with the chain’s one-pounders last year.

Source, images: PR Times

