Zoom meetings, home haircuts…and a new beef stew croquette burger oozing with cream.

McDonald’s knows how to attract attention in Japan with their anime ads and heartwarming commercials highlighting relationships between family members. Now, they’re attracting attention yet again, this time with a very 2020 commercial for a new burger, starring Japanese actor Issey Takahashi.

39-year-old Takahashi has starred in a number of films spanning three decades, even appearing as a member of the Crazy 88 in Quentin Tarantino’s 2003 Hollywood hit, Kill Bill: Volume 1. This winter, he’ll be starring as the face of the new McDonald’s Gracoro burgers, so-called for the “Grand Croquette” that lies within them.

▼ The Gracoro Burger (340 yen [US$3.25]) is a limited-edition classic that customers look forward to when it appears on menus in Japan at the end of every year.

This winter, the Gracoro will be joined by another limited-edition offering — the Beef Stew Gracoro (390 yen), which adds a serving of deliciously stewed beef on top of the creamy croquette.

While the limited-edition Gracoro series is an annual tradition, 2020 hasn’t been an ordinary year. The new ad for the burgers reflects that, with Takahashi seen in a lot of home-bound scenarios that a lot of us can relate to, including…

▼ Haircuts at home…

▼ …Zoom meetings…

▼ …Watching shows…

▼ …Wishing we could travel like we used to…

▼ …And, of course, having our meals delivered.

The new commercials will be airing nationwide from 1 December, a day before the new Gracoro burgers go on sale. And judging by how good the new menu items look, they’re bound to be as popular as the Double Cheese Rice Burgers that recently captivated the taste buds of the nation.

