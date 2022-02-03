New “I Feel Like I Went to N.Y. Burgers” come with a touch of American comic book flair.

Ever since the pandemic put everyone’s travel plans on hold indefinitely, big companies in Japan have been creating opportunities for our taste buds to go on holiday.

Now McDonald’s is stepping up to the plate with an invitation to imagine we’re eating in New York, in the form of two new menu items dubbed “Itta Ki Ni Naru N.Y. Burgers“, which translates to “I Feel Like I Went to N.Y. Burgers“.

Both burgers are said to recreate the New York experience with thick meat, special sauces, and unconventional square buns. The Thick Beef Burger Pepper & Cheese (460 yen [US$4.02]) contains a thick, 100-percent beef patty, along with bacon, lettuce, onion and a smoky cheddar cheese.

▼ The burger is finished with a “rich and addictive” steak sauce made with a rich cheddar cheese sauce and ground black pepper.

The Grilled Chicken Burger Salt & Lemon (440 yen) has a “perfect balance” of chicken and vegetables, with a thick piece of chicken thigh meat sandwiched between lettuce, onion, cheddar cheese, bacon, and a salted lemon sauce, which is accented with roasted garlic and the refreshing acidity of lemon.

McDonald’s hopes customers will be able to enjoy the two stylish burgers as if they were in New York, and to help transport them there, they’ve packaged each one in a special wrapper that displays some American comic book flair.

▼ Thick Beef Burger Pepper & Cheese

▼ Grilled Chicken Burger Salt & Lemon

The American comic book flair continues in the accompanying ad campaign, with an animated commercial set to “Ghostbusters”, the theme tune from the movie of the same name.

The commercial is set to start airing from 8 February, while the burgers will be on the menu for a limited time, from 9 February until the middle of March. If your taste buds want to continue travelling after they’ve had a taste of the burgers, you can always take them on a journey to Belgium with the McDonald’s Godiva hot chocolate, also on the menu for a limited time.

