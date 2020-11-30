It’s the Evatchi Second Impact!

With Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, the fourth and final Rebuild of Evangelion theatrical anime, scheduled to hit Japanese theaters on January 23, we’re finally coming to the end of Evangelion (not to be confused with the movie that was actually titled The End of Evangelion, which came out in 1997 and is, ironically, now just a mid-point for the franchise).

But if you’re feeling blue about Eva winding down, cheer up, because there’s still a new beginning of sorts in the form of three new Evangelion Tamagotchi.

This second wave of traumatic anime virtual pets follows up on the initial offering of Shinji, Rei, and Asuka models with new Evatchi (as they’re officially called) for some of the series’ biggest late-to-the-part scene stealers, starting with Kaworu, the kindest, gentlest potential destroyer of humanity you’ll ever meet.

Joining Kaworu is Mari…

…and also Rei.

You might be surprised to see Rei again, seeing as she already has an Evatchi in her original white-and-Ayanami blue image colors. Technically, however, this new version is the “Rei (assumed name) Evatchi,” and is decked out in the meaningful colors of the plugsuit she wears in Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo.

▼ Man, how does just one girl find the time to do so much?

As with the original Evangelion Tamagotchi, what you’ll be raising are little Angels, which start out as a fetus, transition into a cocoon, and then emerge as one of more than 20 adorable horrors from beyond the stars who rely on you to change their LCL liquid and feed them S2 engines.

The Evatchi are priced at 2,530 yen (US$24), with preorders open now and shipping scheduled for January (Kaworu orders here, Mari here, and Rei (assumed name) here). We just hope you’re a better parent than Gendo…or Mr. Sato, for that matter.

