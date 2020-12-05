Beautiful lace embellishments are just part of what makes these undergarments so special.

“If you dream it, you can be it” is a phrase that’s strangely apt for the lingerie world in Japan, where your wildest fantasies of dressing up as your zodiac sign, your favourite animal or even an Evangelion character really can come true.

Now fantasies are becoming a reality again, with the announcement of a new lingerie line dedicated to some of the most famous princesses from the world of Disney. Created by Japanese online retailer Belle Maison, there are four designs to choose from, each paying homage to a different princess.

The bras are adorned with a beautiful lace embellishment on the left cup that details the silhouette of each princess. In the image below (left to right) you can see the princesses featured in the range: Ariel, Rapunzel, Jasmine, and Belle.

The lingerie sets feature the same colour scheme as the dresses worn by the princesses in the Disney films, and come with a beautiful crystal-like charm on the bra.

The lingerie sets don’t just look great, they’re said to feel great too, as they’re made from a super soft material that’s light on the skin, and the bra has been specially contoured to provide support while creating a beautiful silhouette.

The Disney Princess Bra & Shorts sets are currently available to purchase online for 3,990 yen (US$38.42) each. And if you’re looking for something to wear over the new undergarments, these Disney yukata will do a great job of completing the fantasy.

Source, images: @Press

