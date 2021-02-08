Is one sweet snack worth the emotional torture of feeling like a trespasser?

You wouldn’t know it without meeting him, but our own Mr. Sato is a gentle, soft-spoken kind of guy. He’s quite serious and very earnest, and yet somehow he always manages to give off an air of something suspicious, probably mischief, that causes him to often be stopped in the streets by the police.

It also may be why he doesn’t like to go to high-class hotels. Even though he regularly drops great sums of money to eat luxury foods, he often feels that people don’t think he belongs in luxurious places. So it was with a great deal of trepidation that he set out for the Hyatt Regency Tokyo, a fancy hotel in Shinjuku, to try out a special dessert bread only sold there that was rumored to be both delicious and of fabulous value.

He’d been to the Regency Hyatt once before, for a wedding or some sort of party ten or twelve years ago, but he’d never been since. The entrance lobby was broad and grand, and Mr. Sato crossed it with rising feelings of guilt for being a poor working class guy, trying his hardest not to look like he was up to no good. At first, he didn’t know where to go, but he rallied his courage and asked staff at the reception desk, who, thankfully, directed him to the second floor instead of telling him to leave. Hoping to get in and out safely, he speed-walked up the stairs to the hotel’s pastry shop, bought his sweet bread, and ran home to the safety of his cheap apartment.

Phew. That will probably be his most spiritually taxing purchase of 2021; nothing else is likely to cause him so much stress. But now that he’s safe, let’s get to the main event!

The sweet he risked his dignity for is called the Double Strawberry Fluffy Cream Bread, which didn’t look like any other cream bread Mr. Sato had eaten before. It looked more like a cake than a bun, roll, or sandwich; more like four columns of pull-apart dinner rolls split and filled with cream, in fact.

But without the packaging to hide its true beauty, Mr. Sato realized it looked utterly delicious. The contrast of the red of the strawberries and the white of the cream was like a work of art.

Even just looking at it made it worth the fear and anxiety he endured to buy it!

He wouldn’t have expected any less from a luxury hotel. Of course they would use strawberries, which are often considered an expensive ingredient, but a classy pastry shop such as the one in the Regency Hyatt would also make it look beautiful.

The bread was very soft, so he easily managed to pull a piece off of it for himself. The resulting cross-section revealed that the cream included strawberries in it, and it was, to his pleasure, densely packed.

With one bite, Mr. Sato couldn’t help but smile at the sweet, melt-in-your-mouth, delicious cream. “This…this flavor could take away the chill of a bitter wind,” he thought. “Could wipe away all of your sorrows and your fears.” Eating this at the end of the day would most certainly send you off into a blissful sleep!

And to make it even better, this life-changing Double Strawberry Fluffy Cream Bread sold at a luxury hotel is not 2,000 yen, not 1,500 yen, not even 1,000 yen, but a mere 864 yen (US$8.23)!!!

This is, without any doubt, a delicious dessert or tea-time snack that comes at immense value. That you might have to risk humiliation for being a plain old working class Joe to get it is almost irrelevant. In fact, Mr. Sato now feels that the next time he goes to the Hyatt Regency Tokyo, he’ll go with confidence. After all, he’ll be going to buy the Double Strawberry Fluffy Cream Bread!

Shop Information

Hyatt Regency Hotel Pastry Shop / ホテル ハイアットリージェンシー「ペストリーショップ」

Address: Tokyo-to Shinjuku-ku Nishi-Shinjuku 2-7-2 2F

東京都新宿区西新宿2-7- 2 2F

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Double Strawberry Fluffy Cream Bread only available until March 31.

