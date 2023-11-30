Complex also happens to be located in Tokyo’s new tallest skyscraper.

Last week, a brand new, high-class shopping-and-living complex named Azabudai Hills opened in downtown Tokyo. Along with becoming Tokyo’s tallest skyscraper, it has also been gathering intrigue with its vast array of shops and restaurants.

Our Japanese-language reporter and self-proclaimed caffeine connoisseur Yuka Sawano headed down there to check out the cafes, and here’s her top three list.

● % Arabica Tokyo Azabudai Hills

This first cafe actually has two branches–that’s right, two–located in the massive Azabudai Hills complex. One of its Azabudai Hills branches is located near Kamiyacho Station on the Hibiya Line, and the other is located in the Mori JP Tower.

% Arabica is headquartered in Kyoto, where it regularly has a line of coffee-loving customers. The Azabudai Hills branches have a lineup of delicious items that aren’t available in Kyoto, and there are 10 different coffee beans to choose from. If you want to take some home, they’ll even roast the beans for you there!

They offer lattes, espresso, matcha lattes, and even ice cream. Yuka ordered a latte and could immediately understand the buzz about it in Kyoto.

Cafe information

% Arabica Tokyo Azabudai Hills B1 Branch

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Azabidai 1-3-1 Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza B B1F

東京都港区麻布台1-3-1 麻布台ヒルズガーデンプラザB B1F

Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

% Arabica Tokyo Azabudai Hills 4F Branch

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Azabidai 1-3-1 Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza 4F

東京都港区麻布台1-3-1 麻布台ヒルズガーデンプラザ 4F

Open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

● Nakamura Tokichi Azabudai

This cafe specializes in Japanese teas, green tea and hojicha (roasted green tea), and is takeout-only. They offer tea lattes, tea with jelly, and plain old tea as well.

Yuka liked this one because you have the chance to taste test the different types of tea before you commit to one on the menu.

Nakamura Tokichi also sells green tea-flavored sweets like cookies and chocolates. They’re a great pairing for your drinks. Keep an eye out for this eye-catching curtain if you want to check it out.

Cafe information

Nakamura Tokichi Azabudai Branch / 中村藤𠮷麻布台店

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Azabidai 1-3-1 Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza B B1F

東京都港区麻布台1-3-1 麻布台ヒルズガーデンプラザB B1F

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

● Echiré L’Atelier du Beurre (open to the public starting December 1)

Yuka’s final recommendation is technically more of a bakery than a cafe, but their Grand Croissants measuring at 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) deserve a shoutout. They’re crispy and flaky on the outside and ultra-soft on the inside.

Echiré L’Atelier du Beurre has a variety of other baked goods and pastries like kouglof and broiche. They don’t have any tables for eating in, but there are plenty of benches in Azabudai Hills to sit and enjoy your treats. Their merch is pretty cute, too!

Cafe information

Echiré L’Atelier du Beurre / エシレ・ラトリエ デュ ブール

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Azabidai 1-3-1 Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza B B1F

東京都港区麻布台1-3-1 麻布台ヒルズガーデンプラザB B1F

Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

So there you have it: three recommendations for a coffee break or tea time in super-classy Azabudai Hills. Oh, and if you’re after something stronger, like, say, Japanese whisky, while you’re there, we’ve got you covered on that front too.

Photos ©SoraNews24

