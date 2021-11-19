A very classy way to eat pizza.

Earlier this week, Domino’s Japan unveiled its new “Ura Domino’s/Overflow Series“, a collection of eight pizzas containing six times the usual amount of toppings. That wasn’t the main thing that caught everyone’s attention, though, because what made everyone do a double-take was the fact that the chain wanted us to eat these pizzas with chopsticks, with a set of Domino’s branded chopsticks included in every order.

▼ The pizzas in the new series (see the chopsticks drawn next to the text) are priced from 1,150 yen (US$10.10).

Just in case anyone missed this unexpected development, Domino’s decided to spread the word on social media by way of a special Twitter campaign. At the centre of the campaign is a set of 18-karat gold chopsticks, which one lucky winner will receive, while 20 others will be able to snare themselves a coupon set for ten free pizzas.

▼ The gold chopsticks are 19 centimetres (7.5 inches) long and weigh 72 grams (2.5 ounces).

While the chopsticks come with a golden piece in the shape of the Domino’s logo, there’s no word on whether or not this is made from pure gold as well. Either way, a set like this is definitely a one-of-a-kind product, and to be in the running for it, all you have to do is head over to Twitter and click the “Tweet＃ドミノ黄金の箸” button on the campaign tweet below, which will retweet it on your timeline.

As for why you might want to eat pizza with a set of chopsticks, Domino’s says it helps to keep the toppings on the slice as you pull it away from the pie, ensuring every topping on that slice goes straight into your mouth and not the pizza box.

Entries for the ＃ドミノ黄金の箸 (#DominosGoldChopsticks) campaign close on 19 November and winners, who must be residing in Japan, will be contacted directly on 24 November.

Source, images: PR Times

