Show the Colonel some love, and he’ll give your mobile devices some juice as part of creative writing contest.

For most people in Japan, Monday was the day they had circled on their calendars this week, since March 14 is White Day, when men in Japan give thank-you gifts to the women who gave them chocolate on Valentine’s Day.

But for fried chicken fans, the more important day was Tuesday, because March 15 was when the very first KFC test branch opened in Japan, at the Osaka World’s Fair in 1970. In the years since, KFC Japan has gone on to become one of the biggest fast food chains in the country, and so they’re celebrating by offering a very big present as part of their 52nd birthday celebration.

At least two parts of the name of the Colonel Mobile Battery, which can be seen in the above tweet, are entirely accurate. Yes, it’s a battery pack, and it’s most definitely shaped like KFC founder Colonel Sanders. It’s the “mobile” part that’s debatable, though, because it’s 35 centimeters (13.8 inches) tall!

▼ The Colonel Mobile Battery next to an average-size smartphone

KFC Japan says this makes it a 1:5-scale reproduction of the Colonel, and that it took two weeks for a skilled artist to hand-paint. Nevertheless, the chain is willing to give the one-of-a-kind battery away to their biggest fan as part of their “Shout Your Love for Kentucky Fried Chicken” campaign. All you have to do is follow the KFC Japan Twitter account and send out a tweet containing the hashtag ＃ケンタッキー愛を叫べ (“shout your love for Kentucky Fried Chicken”) between now and March 24. There’s even a possible consolation prize, as KFC says that if there are more than 1,000 tweets made, they’ll give 500-yen (US$4.35) discount coupons to 100 people.

▼ The pre-painted battery. KFC says the pose is because the Colonel is ready to “receive everyone’s love with both hands.”

It should be noted that the winner of the Colonel Mobile Battery won’t be chosen at random. Instead, the prize will be bestowed upon the person whose tweet is judged to be filled with the most Kentucky fried love, so if you’ve got a hankering for fried chicken and a way with words, this is your chance to combine those passions.

