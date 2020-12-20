Wash all your Blood Sweat & Tears away with this coffee collaboration between the world’s premier K-pop boy band and a Japanese online retailer.

Popular K-pop boy band Bangtan Boys, known more commonly as BTS, has a significantly strong international reach. With over twenty million copies of their albums sold since their debut, their popularity has grown exponentially, even with the occasional scandal, so it’s no surprise that a variety of themed goodies have spawned celebrating their image and success.

And when it comes to goodies, there’s nothing better than the edible—or drinkable—ones. Fans in Japan can now rejoice, for there is a new series of BTS-themed coffee available for purchase!

Featuring every member of the boy band on chic, metallic canisters, the theme for this coffee collaboration with Japanese online retailer Brokore Store focuses on the K-pop stars’ album, Map of the Soul: 7, which was released in February 2020. The flavor for this specific collaboration is a fragrant and sweet vanilla latte. Even for folks who don’t like coffee’s bitter taste, there’s just enough milk and sugar added that the coffee would be easy on the palette, but not so sugary that it’ll lose its more nuanced flavor profile.

As an extra treat, folks who buy the coffee bottles as a set online will also receive a free present: clear files. There are two designs available, and folks who purchase the seven-bottle set will receive one of the clear file designs while those who purchase the 12-bottle set will receive both clear file designs.

▼ The clear files are available while supplies last!

Each coffee bottle is priced at 550 yen (US$5.32) and folks can also either purchase a set of 12 or a set of seven. Their respective prices are 7,100 yen (US$68.66) and 4,100 yen (US$39.65), including tax. Pre-orders have already begun for bottle sets, but individual bottles can be bought starting from December 25. You can pre-order your set through Brokore Store here, and once you receive your coffee, feel free to jam out to BTS’s DNA while caffeinated!

